MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace grills ex-DOJ official on why in 800 days since Jan. 6 there've been no Trump arrests

Officer Harry Dunn was one of the Capitol Police officers that led Jan. 6 attackers away from the doors where lawmakers were hiding. It has been 800 days since then and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace wants to know why the Justice Department hasn't moved against Donald Trump or his close allies.

Speaking with her was former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who remarked that conservatives love to talk about how they "back the blue" but when it comes to Jan. 6, they couldn't possibly care less. He recalled the officers that lay in hospital beds after Jan. 6, noting that there are "gruesome photos of stitches and bruises and swollen limbs where they've been sprayed with bear spray and everything else."

He cited recent poll numbers that show the Fox networks have seen a decrease in its viewers believing the 2020 election lie after the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

"That's the kind of thing I don't understand," Strzok said. "If you go to the 23 percent of Republicans are out there, or whatever the number is, say, hey, let's lay down all these photographs from the hospital. Is this something you support? Because I don't know how anybody with a straight face can say 'Aw, yeah, you know, that's all right.' Because it flies in the face of logic. I think what we're seeing here is people who aren't thinking too deeply about what occurred. Who are watching Tucker Carlson and all these peaceful protesters by picking two minutes out of hundreds of thousands of hours of coverage and aren't chalking or being presented with the truth of what occurred."

Wallace turned to Mary McCord, former acting assistant attorney general for national security, to ask why nothing has been done for the upper-level people that helped create Jan. 6.

She began explaining that investigations begin by looking at the easiest and lowest level offenders that can be convicted. Then they climb up the ladder from there.

"All indications are that that is what is happening," McCord promised. "That's the investigation that Jack Smith has taken over. We certainly know from reporting that there have been a number of people very close to the former president who have been subpoenaed in recent weeks and months it appears that some of those people are not cooperating. It's also been reported that Jack Smith sought the assistance — or sought an appeal to the chief judge in D.C. for her help."

She went on to say that she thinks that the Justice Department will be pressured to act before the 2024 election ramp-up. She agreed that she too shares Wallace's frustration with the time it has taken.

"But I will say, it's not unusual in a case of this nature," said McCord. "I say this nature. There's nothing of this nature that I experienced in my more than 23 years in the department. But a case of this magnitude, it does take some time. The records are voluminous. And getting the right evidence — if the department is going to indict a former president, they want it to be locked up solid."

