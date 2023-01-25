Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is hoping to become Donald Trump's running mate for 2024, according to sources, and may already be on his short list.

The Georgia Republican has tried to rebrand herself at the start of only her second term as a bridge between the GOP establishment and its hardliners, and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon said her alliance with House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was a strategic move, reported NBC News.

"She's both strategic and disciplined — she made a power move, knowing it would run up hard against her most ardent crew," Bannon said. "She was prepared to take the intense heat/hatred short-term for the long-term goal of being a player."

Her backing of McCarthy angered some of her allies in the House Freedom Caucus and other conservatives, but she plans to leverage her fundraising ability -- her 2022 midterm haul of nearly $12.5 million placed her in the top 10 of all House candidates -- to quickly rise in the GOP ranks.

"[Her] whole vision is to be vice president," said a source who has advised Greene.

Bannon thinks her sights are set even higher.

"She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP," Bannon said. "Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back."