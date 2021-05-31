Vermont white supremacist busted tampering with witness at Walmart while facing gun charges

On Monday, WCAX reported that a self-proclaimed white nationalist in Bennington, Vermont facing a gun charge now faces an additional charge of witness tampering.

"Vermont State Police say Max Misch, 38, was arrested after detectives learned that he went to the Walmart in Bennington Friday and spoke with a witness in his pending court case," said the report. "Misch was charged in 2019 with allegedly buying two, 30-round rifle magazines in New Hampshire and then bringing them back to Vermont. He recently lost a state Supreme Court appeal that the high-capacity gun magazine law was unconstitutional."

According to the report, "Misch has also been accused of racial baiting, including harassing former Black state representative Kiah Morris and willfully damaging a Black Lives Matter mural." Morris, then the only Black lawmaker in the state, resigned over the harassment.

Misch's release pending trial, which was ordered over the objections of local prosecutors who wanted bail to be set, was highly controversial, with one Black resident shouting at the judge that his nephew was held on bail for a year for a charge that was dropped.