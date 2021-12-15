Audio reveals white supremacist ties to the anti-abortion movement: 'These people have really come to support us'

On Tuesday, the Daily Dot reported that new leaked audio from a prominent white supremacist group by an antifascist action group It's Going Down reveals that the anti-abortion movement is increasingly funneling right-wing activists into their ranks.

"Patriot Front is a far-right racist group led by Thomas Rousseau, a man in his early twenties with a fondness for cowboy hats and rules," reported Claire Goforth. "The audio reveals how organized and image-conscious the group is. It demonstrates that it endeavors to hide its extremism and racism to attract new members and broaden its appeal even as top leadership approves its racist acts. If what Patriot Front says on the leaked audio is true, these methods are successful."

Patriot Front, which was created as an offshoot of another white supremacist group after the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that led to the murder of counterprotester Heather Heyer, espouses that America has been taken over by tyrants and that "democracy has failed." They have targeted Black Lives Matter monuments, synagogues, and Pride centers, among other things, with acts of hate.

READ MORE: Cop-punching MAGA rioter arrested after being spotted wearing exact same outfit he wore to insurrection

And one of the key political recruitment grounds mentioned at their meeting was March for Life, one of the nation's most prominent anti-abortion activist gatherings.

"One of the first items on its 2022 agenda, according to the meeting, is the annual March for Life on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade next month. Patriot Front has purportedly been participating in these anti-choice events for several years. Its Odysee platform includes a video from one such event," said the report. "The individual who’s presumably Rousseau indicated that they’re welcome at the March for Life. 'These people at the March for Life events have really come to support us over the years and because of the last year’s cancellations of these events, we are expecting even larger crowds of supportive individuals,' he said."

Since the earliest days, the anti-abortion movement has had an alliance with white supremacists. As the ACLU notes, some early abortion restrictions were created to target the business of Black midwives in the aftermath of the Civil War.

You can read more here.