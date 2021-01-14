White supremacists on FBI terrorist watch list were in DC for insurrection: report
Jon Cherry/Getty Images/Chicago Tribune/TNS

More information continues to be reported about law enforcement failures leading up to the January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Dozens of people on a terrorist watch list were in Washington for pro-Trump events Jan. 6, a day that ended in a chaotic crime rampage when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to people familiar with evidence gathered in the FBI's investigation," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

"The majority of the watchlisted individuals in Washington that day are suspected white supremacists whose past conduct so alarmed investigators that their names had been previously entered into the national Terrorist Screening Database, or TSDB, a massive set of names flagged as potential security risks, these people said. The watch list is larger and separate from the 'no-fly' list the government maintains to prevent terrorism suspects from boarding airplanes, and those listed are not automatically barred from any public or commercial spaces, current and former officials said," the newspaper reported.