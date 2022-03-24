Whitmer kidnap co-conspirator says plot was meant to disrupt 2020 election and stop Biden winning
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Screen cap).

According to CBS News, one of the co-conspirators in the far-right militia plot to kidnap and assassinate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) testified, as part of his guilty plea, that the plan was meant, in part, to disrupt the 2020 presidential election and prevent Joe Biden from winning.

"Ty Garbin described a scheme to get the Democratic governor during his testimony Wednesday against four former allies who are charged with conspiracy. He told jurors that they wanted to attack before the election to prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency," said the report. "'We wanted to cause as much a disruption as possible to prevent Joe Biden from getting into office. It didn't have to be,' Garbin said of a pre-election blitz. 'It was just preferred.'"

Whitmer became a target of the far right in 2020, as her administration was one of the most aggressive state governments in enacting public safety restrictions during the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Four dead and another gravely injured in 'group jump' from seventh-floor balcony

According to previous reports, one man involved in the plot fantasized about "hog-tying her and displaying her body on a table." The plan went into detail about executing her bodyguards, and using explosives to take out a bridge near her vacation home. The whole plot was ultimately intended spark a second Civil War.

The prosecution of the case has been complicated by several instances of FBI misconduct, including agents and prosecutors facing discipline and termination and an informant being indicted on a gun charge.

SmartNews