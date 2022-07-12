'Big Lie' mastermind Roger Stone has been laying the groundwork for Trump insurrection since 2016: Watergate prosecutor

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman highlighted the critical role played by longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone in the bid to overturn the election.

Stone, noted Akerman, had been planning something like this for years — even before Trump was actually elected.

"We know that in the last hearing Cassidy Hutchinson testified that her boss called Roger Stone," said Akerman. "We also know that Meadows also attended a meet big phone at the Warwick war room the day before January 6th."

"Let's slow you down," said anchor Ari Melber. "While you're saying the primary link may only be to Stone — and in fairness to other individuals if it stops there it doesn't legally implicate them — but you're suggesting Stone was playing a role he played before as a cutout, potentially, allegedly for Donald Trump?"

"I think allegedly, and most likely," said Akerman. "The line the election was stolen from Trump goes back to the primary in 2016 when Roger Stone set up the Stop the Steal movement. He's the one that started this whole thing. He is the prime adviser to Donald Trump in terms of these crazy political machinations."

Stone has previously been placed close to the action in the January 6 attack, with video showing him flanked by Oath Keepers bodyguards on the same day.

Watch the video below or at this link: