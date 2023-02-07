The View's Whoopi Goldberg unloads on GOP 'freaks'

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg wants President Joe Biden to push back against Republicans who she accuses of trying to limit the scope of history instruction.

The president will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday night, and the show's panelists suggested topics they wanted to be addressed, and Goldberg urged Biden to take on governors such as Ron DeSantis in Florida and Greg Abbott in Texas who wanted to regulate discussion on race and racism in history classes.

"What I need from him desperately is I need for him to say to all those brown kids who adults keep saying your history isn't important, 'I'm your president, I'm telling you it is,'" Goldberg said. "'I'm your president, I'm telling you that I don't accept the erasure of Black and brown people from America's history because there is not American history without these Black and brown people.' That's what I want to hear him say tonight, because one of the things that he knows is that woman, in particular, and particularly brown women have worked their butts off to make sure that he became the president."

"I need to hear him say, 'This bonehead in Florida and in Texas is out of step with America,'" she added. "'He's out of step with who we are as a nation, because there is no nation without us.' I need to hear him say that as my president. I need to know that he's aware that there are freaks out there who are trying to change history, and he's not going to stand for it. That's what I want from you, Joe."

