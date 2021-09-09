'Get out!' Women of The View tell Sean Spicer to quit complaining and step down from military academy board

Sean Spicer as well as other of President Donald Trump's appointees were asked to step down from their appointed posts this week by the new administration. Spicer, along with Kellyanne Conway and others, were appointed to the board of the Naval College, U.S. Air Force Academy, and other military academies.
In response, Spicer accused the Biden White House of insulting his patriotism. He said he would join a lawsuit against the administration. Discussing the ordeal, the co-hosts of "The View" told him to get over it and leave.
Whoopi Goldberg explained that this is what happens when new presidents come into the office.
"This is how it works. Y'all don't know that because the guy you were working under didn't know what he was doing," said Goldberg. "You elect a president and he gets the people he wants to sprinkle in there. Then after their four or eight years, then they go away. The man who should have left from the Post Office. Bye, sir! You shoulda been gone!"
Even former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) said that these people all serve at the pleasure of the president and she recalls the Trump administration people repeating that frequently during his four years in office.
