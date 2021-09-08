'Don't you dare!' Sean Spicer freaks out after Jen Psaki questions his credentials for military service academy board

Former Donald Trump press secretary Sean Spicer announced on Wednesday that he will pursue legal action after being fired by the Biden administration.

Spicer and Kellyanne Conway were told they had until the end of the day to resign or be fired for boards governing U.S. military academies.

At 6 p.m. eastern, the exact time Conway had said was the deadline, Spicer appeared on Newsmax.

"Tonight, all Trump appointees — including myself — have been kicked off the boards of the United States Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and West Point in an unprecedented move by the Biden administration," Spicer said.

"I'm announcing tonight for the first time that I will not be submitting my resignation," he said. "And I will be joining a lawsuit to fight this."

And he also lashed out at current White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards, but the President's qualification requirements are not your party registration, they are whether you're qualified to serve and whether you're aligned with the values of this administration," Psaki said at Wednesday's press briefing.

"Don't you dare ever minimize or question my service to this nation! You got it?" Spicer said.