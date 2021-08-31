Ex-FBI official reveals why Jim Jordan has no way to save himself -- or Trump -- from Capitol riot committee

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has backed himself into a corner, according to former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace about the threats from pro-Donald Trump militias expected on Sept. 18, a group of panelists agreed law enforcement is prepared this time. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) explained that it is clear the Jan. 6 attackers aren't finished and that they fully intend to move forward with further attacks on the country.

Wallace noted that it's putting the Republican Party in a difficult position because they are in danger of becoming the party of violence and terrorism -- and she specifically mentioned Reps. Madison Cawthorm (R-NC), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Jody Hice (R-GA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Scott Perry (R-PA) as those who had public contacts or associations with Capitol attackers.

Dean noted that Jordan was "glib" when discussing his contacts with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6. He somehow couldn't remember when he spoke to Trump, but noted that he talks to Trump all of the time.

"So, unlike Mr. Cawthorn and the others that you are talking about, they will get the records," Dean promised. "They will see who was complicit in terms of whether it was supporting Donald Trump and his lies."

But while things are moving forward with the investigation, Sept. 18 is a new date leading many to fear will spur further Republican violence.

"We have to be very mindful," Dean said. Because "1/6 is not over. As [Cawthorn] said, it sounds like he might even be a part of some planning for further violence or Americans attacking Americans. It couldn't be more serious than this."

But it was ultimately Figliuzzi who explained that Jim Jordan is stuck in a corner with no good way to get out.

"I think we now know why Nancy Pelosi had to reject Jim Jordan," he said. "He is a fact witness and he's going to get a very complicated future ahead of him. Here is why: First, he claims that he can't remember how many times on Jan. 6th he called the president or what time of day, that's easily remedied by simply checking your phone log and checking that date. If he can't do it, the phone company will be more than happy to supply the select committee with that. That's going to happen eventually. Next, he's in a trick bag because if he concedes, as has been reported, that he actually called the president and said, 'stand this crowd down, they're inside, it is getting violent, you've got to stop them,' that implies, of course, that he believed Trump controlled the crowd and had the ability to stop or start the crowd."

Figliuzzi explained that is a disaster for Trump, and Jordan will be forced to answer the question one way or another.

"It hurts him because if he thinks the people were violent he goes back home to Ohio and his voter base says, wait a minute, those were patriots, those weren't violent people," Figliuzzi continued. "So, he can't win there either. This gets extremely complicated."

why Jim Jordan has no way to save himself on 1/6 and Trump www.youtube.com

