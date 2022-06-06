Former GOP lawmaker who represented Uvalde demands action on guns after seeing city turned into 'war zone'

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) on Monday said that the time to merely called for "thoughts and prayers" after mass shootings is over.
Writing in the New York Times, Hurd points out that he has a lifetime "A" rating from the National Rifle Association, but he also says that we cannot simply pretend that our current gun laws are adequate to stop mass shootings.
"While in Congress, I also met and learned from organizations like Everytown and Moms Demand Action, and was one of just eight Republicans to vote in favor of H.R. 8 — a bill requiring universal background checks," writes Hurd. "I also believe it’s ridiculous that any attempt to reform laws to keep lethal firearms out of irresponsible hands is met with outrage and stonewalling. Removing access to guns won’t stop this epidemic, but as the tragedy in Uvalde proved, neither would a myopic and unyielding obsession with putting more guns into our schools."
In addition to support for expanded background checks for firearms services, Hurd also signals favor for raising the age for purchasing semi-automatic weapons, as well as "Red Flag" laws that allow law enforcement officials to confiscate firearms from individuals flagged by family members as potential dangers.
IN OTHER NEWS: Fox News' Sean Duffy gets tripped up after guest reminds him of Trump's multiple Mar-a-Lago vacations
The issue is personal for Hurd, whose district used to include Uvalde, Texas, which he described as being transformed into a "war zone" in the wake of a deadly elementary school shooting last month.