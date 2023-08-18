Will Joe Biden be Impeached?
Former Vice President Joe Biden (Facebook)

Will President Joe Biden be impeached?

The answer: at this point, it's unlikely. Democrats say that any impeachment effort is at best, theater, given that Republicans don't have the votes for impeachment among their own caucus in the House and they certainly don't have 67 votes in the Senate, which would be required for conviction. (Senate Democrats were also unable to reach this threshold when impeaching former President Donald Trump.)

Most political analysts believe that Republicans haven't produced evidence that would warrant impeachment. While pro-impeachment Republicans have floated accusations of bribery, sometimes involving Biden's son, Hunter, they have produced no actual proof.

Some theorize that an impeachment push is about helping Republicans in the next election. The New Republic recently floated a piece with the headline, "Matt Gaetz Admits Biden Impeachment Is Really About Helping Republicans in 2024."

Gaetz, a House Republican, appeared to acknowledge in an interview his goal was to advance an impeachment trial in the Senate, but without concern for an actual conviction.

“The purpose of that impeachment, from my standpoint, is not to force a vote that loses,” he said during a Twitter Space on Monday night. “It’s to put on a trial in the Senate, and by the way, not for the sake of conviction.”

In a piece last week for Fox News, Rep. Jeff Duncan wrote about what areas he thinks should be the focus of investigation, and a potential impeachment effort. His focal points were: illegal immigration, unproven abuse of the IRS for the personal gain, and unsubstantiated claims of bribery.

"The Homeland Security Committee is focusing on Joe Biden allowing the invasion at our southern border where over 5.5 million illegal border crossings have occurred since Biden took office," Duncan wrote. "The administration must answer why the cartel is controlling our southwest border and why fentanyl is freely flowing across our borders and causing countless deaths here in America."

Referencing the "Biden Crime Family," he claimed that Hunter Biden received a "sweetheart deal" from the IRS and Department of Justice, and noted that Republicans are investigating "'the Big Man’s' pay-for-play schemes orchestrated by Hunter Biden."

The chair of the committee investigating Hunter Biden, House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY), has admitted that he doesn't yet have evidence to prove the latter assertion.

"Asked whether he would be able to prove the outrageous claim about the president, Mr. Comer hesitated," noted the Independent.

Questioned further by Fox News personality Sean Hannity, he replied: “I sure hope so. And I do believe that there’s a lot of smoke and when there’s smoke, there’s fire."

