WinRed loses attempt to dismiss massive case from four AGs over their auto-checked donations

Four attorneys general filed a suit against the website WinRed after a New York Times expose revealed that many Republican donors were scammed out of hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars.
And now newly released court filings show that WinRed has lost their attempt to have the case dismissed.
At issue was an automatically checked box with misleading language that opted them into monthly or even weekly donations in the final days of the 2020 election. Another automatically checked box also took money from donors for any "money bomb" fundraising efforts.
"The practice caused a surge of credit card fraud complaints and the pro-Trump operation ultimately refunded more than 10 percent of what it raised on WinRed in 2020 — $122 million. The Biden operation refunded a far smaller share of its online 2020 fund-raising: 2.2 percent," The Times reported at the time.
Investigations were announced last July by attorneys general Keith Ellison (D-MN), Brian Frosh (D-MD), Letitia James (D-NY), and William Tong (D-CT).
Donald Trump's campaign was forced to return $13 million to supporters as a result of the checked-box scam.
The case will move forward.
NEWS: WinRed's attempt to block records requests \u2014 and subpoenas \u2014 from four state attorneys general was just dismissed by a federal judge in MN today.\n\nThe AG investigations began after NYT story on use of pre-checked recurring donation boxes.\n\nMore TK \u2014>pic.twitter.com/9MISSVGHyE— Shane Goldmacher (@Shane Goldmacher) 1643229670
