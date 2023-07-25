Why haven't Wisconsin 'fake electors' been charged?
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell speaks at a Dec. 8 Stop the Steal rally. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner)

Donald Trump supporters tried to overturn the former president's 2020 election loss in Wisconsin but have faced few consequences so far, but a lawsuit could put new pressure on 10 so-called fake electors.

The pro-democracy legal group Law Forward has been pressuring state and local law enforcement to charge the fake electors and other Trump allies involved in the scheme, and charges against the participants in a similar scheme in Michigan underscores the lack of accountability in other states, reported The Bulwark.

“It struck me that if we allowed this to happen — if people could try to subvert democracy so blatantly and there was not accountability for that, there wasn’t even public knowledge of what they had done — it would just continue to metastasize and get worse with each passing election cycle," said Law Forward co-founder and board member Jeff Mandell.

The lawsuit alleges the fake electors and two investigators had broken multiple laws and were partially to blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the complaint filed in May 2022 and amended this March seeks $2.4 million in damages, but Mandell remains frustrated that Wisconsin's attorney general and local prosecutors seem uninterested in charging the participants.

“My view is that the federal prosecutors should deal with violations of federal law and state prosecutors should deal with violations of state law," Mandell said. "It's my belief the fraudulent electors violated both.”

