Ex-lawyer Lin Wood confirms he's a witness in Sidney Powell case – but denies flipping on Trump

Lin Wood, the MAGA attorney who lost his law license in the wake of purportedly false claims made in court in connection with the 2020 election, denied reports Wednesday that he's "flipped" on Donald Trump – but reportedly admits to being a witness for the state in the Sidney Powell case.

Raw Story reported earlier Wednesday that Wood has been a cooperating witness for Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump and his co-defendants on racketeering charges. The veteran lawyer surrendered his law license in July after disciplinary proceedings related to his work trying to overturn Trump's election 2020 loss.

The Messenger's Adam Klasfeld first reported that Fani Willis had revealed that Wood had been a witness "for the state."

But Wood came out strongly against the suggestion that he'd flipped on the former president in an interview.

“I didn’t flip on President Trump. That’s just pure nonsense,” Wood told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, according to the report. “I wouldn’t have any knowledge to flip on him.”

According to the report, "Wood said he was asked generally about election lawsuits in which his name was included as a plaintiff’s attorney alongside Trump attorney Sidney Powell, but he said his participation in them was negligible. Powell is one of 19 defendants in the Fulton County RICO case."

“I didn’t have anything to do with preparing those lawsuits, and I didn’t even know my name was on some of them,” he said, AJC reported.

Hours after the original story was published, Wood went on his social media and confirmed he was indeed called as a witness for the state. However, he specifies that it's in the Powell case, and not Trump's. The information lines up with what he says he was asked about.

"Hours after publication of this story, Wood confirmed on his Telegram social media account that he received a subpoena seeking his testimony in the case of his former co-counsel Sidney Powell, who spearheaded a series of self-styled 'Kraken' lawsuits seeking to overturn the 2020 election results in four states," The Messenger reported Wednesday.



