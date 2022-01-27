'Tyranny grows': MAGA fans meltdown after YouTube pulls plug on one of Trump's biggest boosters

Fans of Donald Trump reacted with dismay on Wednesday after YouTube permanently banned conservative gadfly Dan Bongino for his attempt to circumvent their terms of service after receiving a temporary ban for spreading Covid misinformation.
In a statement to the Daily Beast a spokesperson for the video platform explained, “We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account. When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension. If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.”
With Bongino, a hardcore supporter of Trump and regular contributor on Fox News attempting to direct his supporters to YouTube rival Rumble, his fans took to Twitter to rage at the permanent ban.
"YouTube's loss. At least now we all know it's the Communist echo chamber they always wanted to be but never could admit to being," conservative Jeremy Frankel tweeted.
He was not alone in his complaining as you can see below:
YouTube\u2019s loss. At least now we all know it\u2019s the Communist echo chamber they always wanted to be but never could admit to being.\n\nSubscribe to @dbongino\u2019s Rumble channel:\nhttps://rumble.com/Bongino\u00a0https://twitter.com/brentbozell/status/1486474587948867585\u00a0\u2026— Jeremy Frankel (@Jeremy Frankel) 1643246537
Tyranny grows. GOP must retake congress and stop this censorship— The New Majority (@The New Majority) 1643238578
Dan Bongino broke YouTube \nGod Bless Dan and his 2m Rumble subscribers— Vince Langman (@Vince Langman) 1643233099
Censorship of speech only happened in authoritative countries. Will American be there soon?— \u6d41\u6d6a\u5976\u725b (@\u6d41\u6d6a\u5976\u725b) 1643235762
BREAKING: YouTube has PERMANENTLY banned @dbongino citing \u201cCOVID misinformation.\u201d\n\nDan Bongino is a patriot, a truth-teller, and an honorable American. That\u2019s the REAL reason why he was banned.\n\nWho\u2019s SICK of Big Tech censorship?— Joey Gilbert (@Joey Gilbert) 1643232404
Big Tech censorship strikes again.\n\nThis time, YouTube has permanently banned @dbongino.https://newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/catherine-salgado/2022/01/26/fox-news-host-dan-bongino-permanently-banned-youtube\u00a0\u2026— NewsBusters (@NewsBusters) 1643248500
Now YouTube has permanently banned Dan Bongino \u2014 one of the most popular conservative stars around. Yet, the news media still pretend there\u2019s no censorship of the right. \n\nConservatives better wake up. The press never will.— Brent Bozell (@Brent Bozell) 1643238133
YouTube bans Dan Bongino, but everyone who pushed Russia Collusion, which was a lie, still has their channels!— Diamond and Silk\u00ae (@Diamond and Silk\u00ae) 1643231237
Who is the YouTube top virologist that decides what\u2019s misinformation? Is he appointed by Dr. Fauci?— abdesam \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddfb\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@abdesam \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddfb\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1643258319
When is the last time a prominent democrat was banned from YouTube or Twitter for any reason?— Saavy Investor (@Saavy Investor) 1643245190
I can't wait for the @dbongino defamation suit against google!! He is going to make millions and millions of dollars just as soon as he proves what he was saying was not misinformation.— Jay Rock (@Jay Rock) 1643246682
So much for Freedom of Speech. So we're Forced to listen to a lying government and we aren't allowed to believe what We want or listen to someone other than our corrupt government. Sad times folks... Very Sad.— Eric Harlan (@Eric Harlan) 1643247189