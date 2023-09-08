'Zip-tie guy' and his mom to be sentenced for Jan. 6 riot

A Tennessee man who brought zip-tie handcuffs and weapons to the U.S. Capitol riot will be sentenced along with his mother for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Eric Gavelek Munchel and his mother Lisa Eisenhart, of Georgia, were arrested days after the riot and convicted in April in a bench trial of multiple felony counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy. A federal judge will sentence them Friday afternoon, reported WUSA-TV.

“He was swept up in the political mania that infected the nation in 2020 and felt so strongly about his duty as a citizen to participate in the electoral process that he broke from his normal routine and traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in a protest,” wrote Munchel’s attorney Joseph Allen.

“His behavior and lack of judgment from this point can be seen to be a series of compounding external forces, not the innate character of Mr. Munchel.”

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

The Department of Justice is seeking nearly five years in prison for Munchel, whose attorneys have argued for no more than a year, and federal prosecutors are seeking nearly four years for Eisenhart, whose attorneys argued in their sentencing memo that she would likely lose her 30-year career as a nurse.

“The logical inference is that Munchel and Eisenhart wanted to use the zip-tie handcuffs to capture their enemies: the members of Congress voting to certify the election,” prosecutors wrote. “Supporting that inference, Munchel explicitly stated that his intent in storming and occupying the Capitol was as a show of force to threaten violence against those same members of Congress and thus intimidate them into doing what he wanted them to do.”

Munchel also brought a stun gun into the Capitol and stashed a knife outside, and both gave interviews the day after the riot saying they expected violence.

READ MORE: Trump goes off the rails in attack on the 'fascist monsters' who convicted 'the great Peter Navarro'

“We wanted to show that we’re willing to rise up, band together and fight if necessary," Munchel told a British reporter. "Same as our forefathers, who established this country in 1776.”

Eisenhart explicitly said she was prepared for violence at the Capitol.

“I’d rather die as a 57-year-old woman than live under oppression,” she said. “I’d rather die and would rather fight.”