Trump trolled by John Lewis’s constituents after insulting their district as ‘horrible’ and ‘crime ridden’

Tom Boggioni

14 Jan 2017 at 14:39 ET                   
Painting of "hero" John Lewis on Georgi building via @274KATE on Twitter
Painting of "hero" John Lewis on Georgi building via @274KATE on Twitter

Donald Trump’s tweets attacking Rep. John Lewis did not sit well with the congressman’s constituents on Saturday morning, with residents of Georgia’s Fifth District lashing out at the president-elect on Twitter for saying their community is” in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested).”

According to Trump, who attacked the civil rights icon on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, Lewis needs to “spend more time on fixing and helping his district,” instead of questioning Russian involvement in the election.

Trump’s tweets were in response to an interview Lewis gave to political analyst Chuck Todd, telling the NBC host, “I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president. I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected, and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

While others on Twitter ripped into Trump for attacking the civil rights hero, Lewis’s constituents in Georgia tweeted photos of the supposedly “horrible and falling apart community,” at the behest of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Are you a resident of John Lewis’ ? Tweet us pictures of where you live,” the paper tweeted.

What followed were pictures of what Donald Trump would have his followers believe was a hellhole.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
