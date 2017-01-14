Trump trolled by John Lewis’s constituents after insulting their district as ‘horrible’ and ‘crime ridden’

Painting of "hero" John Lewis on Georgi building via @274KATE on Twitter

Donald Trump’s tweets attacking Rep. John Lewis did not sit well with the congressman’s constituents on Saturday morning, with residents of Georgia’s Fifth District lashing out at the president-elect on Twitter for saying their community is” in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested).”

According to Trump, who attacked the civil rights icon on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, Lewis needs to “spend more time on fixing and helping his district,” instead of questioning Russian involvement in the election.

Trump’s tweets were in response to an interview Lewis gave to political analyst Chuck Todd, telling the NBC host, “I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president. I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected, and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

While others on Twitter ripped into Trump for attacking the civil rights hero, Lewis’s constituents in Georgia tweeted photos of the supposedly “horrible and falling apart community,” at the behest of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Are you a resident of John Lewis’ # fifthdistrict? Tweet us pictures of where you live,” the paper tweeted.

What followed were pictures of what Donald Trump would have his followers believe was a hellhole.

.@ajc a view from the Jackson St Bridge near my home. pic.twitter.com/QivcD6QIyU — Anré D. Washington (@Anre_ATL) January 14, 2017

@ajc Pretty horrible, right? and such a vicious dog too! pic.twitter.com/tdJ8fN2GOX — Fern Hallman (@TheHallmans) January 14, 2017