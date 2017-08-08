Trump privately sent Mueller messages of ‘appreciation and greetings’ for work on Russia probe: report

Donald Trump has exchanged private messages of “appreciation and greeting” to special counsel Robert Mueller through his lawyer, USA Today reports.

The president has consistently railed against the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with his campaign, referring to the probe as a “witch hunt” and privately mulling over whether to fire Mueller.

But, according Trump’s chief counsel John Dowd, Trump “appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing” and has “asked me to share that with him and that’s what I’ve done.”

“The president has sent messages back and forth,’’ Dowd told USAToday.

Trump’s communications with Mueller are not the first time the president has tried to dip his hand in the Russia investigation. Before firing him, Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to pledge his loyalty to him, and reportedly pressured him to drop a related investigation into former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.