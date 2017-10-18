Kushner ‘was freaked out about Comey from day one’ — and fears Mueller will target decision to fire ex-FBI director

Jared Kushner (Time)

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top White House advisor Jared Kushner has been “freaked out” about the investigations into a Donald Trump’s campaign and possible collusion with the Russian government, and has been concerned about former FBI director James Comey “from day one,” a Trump advisor told Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman.

According to Sherman, prior to Trump’s May 9 decision to fire Comey (a move Trump himself has said relieved “great pressure” on his administration), Kushner was concerned about the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

“He’s all over us,” Kushner told a White House official, Sherman reports.

News of Kushner’s extensive concerns over Comey come after former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus reportedly met with special counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed by deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign shortly after Trump fired Comey.

According to a source who spoke with Sherman, Preibus “was champing at the bit to testify.” Priebus’ lawyer William Burck told Politico Priebus was “happy to answer all of their questions.”

As Sherman notes, Priebus was privy to the goings-on at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey when the president decided to fire Comey. Subsequent reports indicate Kushner played an active role in the president’s decision, which is likely the crux of any investigation possible obstruction of justice by the president—a lead the special counsel’s team is likely pursuing.

Kushner, who recently obtained lawyer Charles Harder (Harder represented Hulk Hogan in his suit against Gawker and until recently served as disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s legal counsel), is also under fire for using a private email address to conduct government business.

In a statement to Sherman, Trump’s lawyer Ty Cobb instead the reporter was “way out of bounds” with his line of questioning regarding Comey.

“It is disturbing how unsubstantiated and reckless this story is,” Cobb told Sherman. “It combines conclusions arising without foundation with well worn but widely peddled fantasies that other outlets have passed on for months because nothing in it is verifiable except for the long well known fact that Jared and his family were in New Jersey that weekend. Jared has fully cooperated with all investigations since the beginning. He has been demonstrably transparent with the Congress. Jared voluntarily produced documents and even appeared for six hours of well received testimony before investigative bodies. Way out of bounds, here!”