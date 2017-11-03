Ex-DOJ official: Jeff Sessions looks ‘more and more’ like a co-conspirator in Russia crimes

Former DOJ spokesperson Matthew Miller and Jeff Sessions (Photo: Screen captures)

Former chief Justice Department spokesperson Matthew Miller found it remarkable this week that Attorney General Jeff Sessions seems to look increasingly guilty of conspiracy.

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace wondered how the White House’s new defense, “collusion isn’t illegal,” could be any kind of defense in a legal context.

“It’s not,” Miller said, flatly. “Look, the one thing that all these people have in common is when they are asked about their contacts with Russians, whether it be in interviews, under oath to Congress, they all lie about it initially. And then Sessions comes back several times and tries to clean up the record.”

He noted that each time it seems to be handled in a clumsy way.

“You have him saying, ‘I don’t have this conversation with George Papadopoulos but I know I shut down the suggestion that the president have a meeting.’ These two things don’t square,” Miller said. “One thing that’s interesting about Sessions, we’ve learned that there have been a lot of people who were surprised when he told Congress two weeks ago that Bob Mueller had not yet asked for an interview. Mueller has interviewed Rod Rosenstein about the obstruction of justice question. Everyone thought Jeff Sessions would be an early witness for that same issue.”

Miller explained that for this reason, “it’s now looking more and more like Jeff Sessions probably knows a lot about what happened.” Not merely about the White House firing of former FBI Director James Comey but also about what happened during the campaign “and any potential collusion with Russia.”

He went on to say “Jeff Sessions looks more and more like a witness at the heart of this investigation, and I think that explains why he’s not been interviewed early. You always get to the top people — the people high up — the people with most exposure late in the investigation.”

Watch the full interview below: