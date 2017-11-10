REVEALED: Devin Nunes attended mysterious breakfast meeting with Michael Flynn and Turkey’s foreign minister

Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (State Department), Michael Flynn (Gage Skidmore) and Congressman Devin Nunes (official portrait), composite image

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) attended a breakfast meeting in January with Michael Flynn and Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, according to a new Business Insider report from Natasha Bertrand.

The January 18 meeting was closed to the press and it is unclear exactly what was discussed.

Also Friday, NBC News reported on a meeting between Flynn and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA).

Rep. Nunes officially stepped aside from House Intelligence investigations in April, but then started his own investigation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether Flynn and his son, Michael Flynn Jr, plotted to kidnap Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen from the United States and hand him over to Turkey for $15 million.

Former CIA Director James Woolsey attended a secret meeting with Flynn on September 19, 2016 to discuss a “covert step in the dead of night to whisk this guy away.”

Former George W. Bush communications director Nicolle Wallace strongly editorialized against Nunes on Thursday, for hindering the investigation he claimed to have recused himself from.