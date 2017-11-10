Violent white nationalist who attacked black woman spotted at Kris Kobach’s DC fundraiser

(L to R) Marcus Epstein, Corey Lewandowski and Kris Kobach (SPLC.org)

Notorious white supremacist and violent felon Marcus Epstein was spotted at Kansas Republican Secretary of State — and so-called “King of Voter Suppression” — Kris Kobach’s recent Washington, D.C. fundraiser, said the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Friday.

Kobach — who is running for Kansas governor in 2018 — posed for a selfie with former Trump 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and posted it on Twitter, but “behind both men, clearly visible, is longtime white nationalist Marcus Epstein.”

In addition to being a regularly featured columnist at white supremacist site VDARE.com and longtime racist provocateur, in 2009, Epstein pled guilty in Washington, D.C. to drunkenly assaulting a black woman and hurling racist epithets at her and her husband.

Epstein was a co-founder — along with white nationalists Kevin DeAnna and Richard Spencer — of The Robert A. Taft Club, a “monthly meeting group of traditionalist conservatives and libertarians in the Washington, D.C. area.” Until its dissolution, the group’s roster of speakers included former Texas Rep. Ron Paul (R), conservative “race theorist” and social scientist Charles Murray and “modern day racist colonialist” Jared Taylor.

In late 2006 and early 2007, Epstein and DeAnna formed Youth for Western Civilization (YWC), a white nationalist student group whose alumni are now key figures on the radical right.

“The group’s chapters held a number of events on campuses across the country designed to stoke racial tensions, including erecting a mock border fence at Washington State University, and a organizing a ‘Straight Pride Day‘ at Towson University in Maryland,” said the SPLC’s Stephen Piggott. “The Towson chapter was founded by Matthew Heimbach, a white nationalist who now runs the Traditionalist Worker Party, a group intimately tied to neo-Nazis and extremists.”

Epstein worked closely with Pat Buchanan — the GOP stalwart who was fired by MSNBC for racist remarks — and anti-immigration zealot ex-Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-CO).

In recent years, he has been a featured speaker at white nationalist conferences and publishes his writings in white nationalist journal The Social Contract.