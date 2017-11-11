‘What is this woman?’: CNN conservative analyst Ed Martin trashes Roy Moore sex assault accuser

Bob Brigham 11 Nov 2017 at 12:13 ET

The former chairman of the Missouri Republican Party lashed out at women who reported inappropriate and criminal behavior by Roy Moore. The accusations were made late Friday on CNN.

“What is this woman? She’s got multiple bankruptcies, it’s reported. She’s got multiple false accusations, it’s reported. Is any of that being covered?” said Martin.

“It is not CNN’s reporting about any false allegations, we will certainly check into that,” anchor Don Lemon replied.

Without providing any evidence, Roy Moore and his wife Kayla Moore are also spreading conspiracy theories about the victims.

Lemon’s show also featured Trenton Garmon, an attorney and friend of the Republican nominee, defending Moore with a ridiculous nickname for the television host.

Ed Martin served as chief of staff for Missouri Governor Matt Blunt and was an unsuccessful candidate for Congress and Attorney General. Blunt did not run for re-election after a major scandal involving Ed Martin and emails. Martin also split the Missouri Republican Party and split Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Forum.

Roy Moore, in his first public appearance since The Washington Post investigation into his past, was greeted by chants of, “No Moore!”

Criticism of Moore has also come from Republicans. Strategist Steve Schmidt said the story was “immaculately sourced” and are “credible allegations” against the former judge.

“They should repudiate it, the Republican Party, the wrought, the stench, the cancer of Bannon-ism is a plague on this country,” Schmidt said.

Watch Ed Martin attempt to defend Roy Moore on CNN: