‘Bartender is not a qualification’: Hypocritical Republicans crap all over AOC’s former working-class job

When first daughter Ivanka Trump had a rough go at the G-20 meeting, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) couldn’t help but note she isn’t quite qualified to be handling international diplomacy on behalf of the United States.

In defense of their dear leader’s daughter, President Donald Trump’s supporters lashed out at the Congresswoman, not for a nuanced conversation about diplomacy or international relations, but because AOC once had a working-class job as a bartender. Trump and his supporters have touted themselves as “real working people” fighting to fix “economic anxiety.” Yet, when faced with one of their own, they mocked the elected official for her “class” and work experience.

Radio host and political analyst Roland Martin explained the classism perfectly.

This tweet shows the stupidity of @PARISDENNARD. @AOC being a working woman certainly qualified her for Congress https://t.co/WQSnoD0UAZ — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 30, 2019

Others quickly followed:

Populist Twitter:

• "We need more than just lawyers and career politicians in Congress!"
• "We need more people in Congress who can relate to everyday Americans!"

Also Populist Twitter:

• "HAHAHA… @AOC is just a bartender!"

— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 30, 2019

I think the world would be a better place if everyone had to work at a job where daddy wasn't the boss. — Rob Anderson (@RobAnderson2018) June 30, 2019

It's one thing to have substantive disagreements with @AOC on politics. But people who try to insult her by going after her past as a bartender are just revealing how classist they are and the fact they're incapable of making an intelligent argument despite their privilege. — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) June 30, 2019

Every time I see someone try to class-shame @AOC by mocking her time as a bartender, I think of the wise words of my dad, a utility worker for 36 years: "The people who don't see you will never know what hit them until it's too late to stop you." — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) June 30, 2019

Yet another rich white straight man trying to shame people making an honest living. I mean literally you've gotten rich from being an utter tool. Deluded asshat. https://t.co/asf9nCcxbQ — Pandora Boxx (@ThePandoraBoxx) June 30, 2019

The "AOC was just a bartender but also we're the party of the working man" is a hell of a line these clowns try to walk — Andrew Johnson (@DrewFromCleve) June 30, 2019

Ivanka Trump, who was neither appointed nor elected, was largely ignored by diplomats at the G-20 meeting. It’s unclear if the reason is due to her father or Ivanka herself, but the international community isn’t interested in U.S. leaders as they once were. Ironically, the president campaigned in 2016 on being more respected abroad. He’s now running for reelection with a campaign slogan: “Promises made, promises kept.”

You can see the classist right-wing attacks on AOC below:

“Qualified?” Pot meet kettle. Sheesh… — Joe Matthews (@jmatthews1065) June 30, 2019

Remind us how being a bartender qualified you to be a member of Congress creating laws, voting on bills that impact Americans & the world. Let’s not go there & start comparing your resume to @IvankaTrump’s experience & resume. She also takes no salary. Way to support women… https://t.co/xM8PBkfyIF — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) June 30, 2019

Imagine lacking this much self-awareness. The bartender turned Congresswoman, called someone unqualified… — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) June 30, 2019

But @AOC was qualified as a Congresswoman at Bartending School! She knows a thing or two about stuff and things! https://t.co/U9TEDKWJT0 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 30, 2019

It may be a shock to the new Americans in your voting district, but offering discounted sex on the beach every Saturday night and giving customers the perfect head isn't qualification for becoming a lawmaker. (PS – I am referring to mixing drinks btw). — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) June 30, 2019

.@AOC, your jealousy of @IvankaTrump on the world stage shows as petty & classless!@POTUS @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse diplomat Ivanka is savvy in business & politics to dialogue with world leaders! Being a bartender is NOT a savvy qualification for Congress @RepAOC! Retweet! pic.twitter.com/VOMQe9Fr6T — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) June 30, 2019

@AOC – check your ego. Yes, you ran a great primary campaign, but until that point your list of life accomplishments was almost nonexistent. You were not, and are still not, a job creator like @IvankaTrump has been. Your job as a Rep is not as grand as you think. #checkyoself — Caleb Bonham (@CalebBonham) June 30, 2019

A bartender… talking about qualifications… riiiiiiiiiiight…. — Scott Atkins (@ScottFantasy) June 30, 2019

But pouring drinks for a living is a “career qualification” for taking over the whole US Economy, right @AOC? https://t.co/2vYewB5DVg https://t.co/92r4lWo5bi — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 30, 2019