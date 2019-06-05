Rudy Giuliani’s ex-deputy calls BS on his former boss’ claim Trump can’t obstruct justice

Former Rudy Giuliani deputy Jeffrey Harris brought Republicans together to make an ad for Fox News that will air during “Fox & Friends” this week. It explains what obstruction of justice is and alleges that it’s clear President Donald Trump committed it. In an interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber, Harris said he’s speaking out because he believes in the law and it’s clear this is a lawless administration.

“Every federal official takes an oath of office that says that you take the office without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion,” Harris said. “And I think what we’re seeing in the administration today is a purpose of evading the law and this country can’t exist if that’s what goes on.”

Melber showed a clip of Giuliani saying that there was no underlying crime and as such there can be no obstruction of justice. That’s factually inaccurate under the law, but it didn’t stop Giuliani from spreading the fake news.

“It’s hard for me to listen to that,” Harris admitted. “That’s not the person that I knew. Of course, there was obstruction. The clearest example that’s the easiest to understand is what [special counsel Robert] Mueller says, that the president instructed Don McGahn to put a false statement in the file saying that he wasn’t ordered to fire Bob Mueller. That is the completed crime of obstruction of justice right there. That right there.”

He said that Giuliani is clearly saying what he knows not to be true. Harris said that it frequently happens in white-collar crime cases frequently.

“There is an investigation and perhaps the person doesn’t eventually get charged with what the investigators are looking into,” he continued. “Along the way. He tries er with a witness or conduct to that effect. And that’s a completed crime for which he can and does get prosecuted very often and Rudy knows that.”

He went on to say that under Giuliani at the Southern District of New York, the department would go after anyone “hammer and tong” if they lied or tried to falsify evidence.

The new Guiliani, however, seems to think otherwise.

Watch the full discussion below: