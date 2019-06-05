Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-deputy calls BS on his former boss’ claim Trump can’t obstruct justice

Published

60 mins ago

on

Former Rudy Giuliani deputy Jeffrey Harris brought Republicans together to make an ad for Fox News that will air during “Fox & Friends” this week. It explains what obstruction of justice is and alleges that it’s clear President Donald Trump committed it. In an interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber, Harris said he’s speaking out because he believes in the law and it’s clear this is a lawless administration.

“Every federal official takes an oath of office that says that you take the office without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion,” Harris said. “And I think what we’re seeing in the administration today is a purpose of evading the law and this country can’t exist if that’s what goes on.”

Melber showed a clip of Giuliani saying that there was no underlying crime and as such there can be no obstruction of justice. That’s factually inaccurate under the law, but it didn’t stop Giuliani from spreading the fake news.

“It’s hard for me to listen to that,” Harris admitted. “That’s not the person that I knew. Of course, there was obstruction. The clearest example that’s the easiest to understand is what [special counsel Robert] Mueller says, that the president instructed Don McGahn to put a false statement in the file saying that he wasn’t ordered to fire Bob Mueller. That is the completed crime of obstruction of justice right there. That right there.”

He said that Giuliani is clearly saying what he knows not to be true. Harris said that it frequently happens in white-collar crime cases frequently.

“There is an investigation and perhaps the person doesn’t eventually get charged with what the investigators are looking into,” he continued. “Along the way. He tries er with a witness or conduct to that effect. And that’s a completed crime for which he can and does get prosecuted very often and Rudy knows that.”

He went on to say that under Giuliani at the Southern District of New York, the department would go after anyone “hammer and tong” if they lied or tried to falsify evidence.

The new Guiliani, however, seems to think otherwise.

Watch the full discussion below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Group behind so-called ‘straight pride’ march is a right-wing organization with a tendency toward anti-Semitism

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

June is LGBTQ Pride Month but many homophobic activists find the celebrations so objectionable that they sought to collect snowflakes everywhere for a "Straight Pride" event. Now the group behind it is being unearthed as a right-wing organization with a propensity for anti-Semitism.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that it didn't take long for the group once they announced the march for straight people who feel they're an "oppressed majority." Far right activist Kyle Chapman is the founder and he's working with organizer Mark Sahady on the event.

Continue Reading

CNN

Ex-White House official slams Trump on Vietnam: ‘Only thing vets hate more than a draft dodger is one who lies about it’

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

On Wednesday during his visit to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump reiterated his dubious claim that he had a legitimate medical deferment from serving in the Vietnam war — but appeared to add that he didn't feel particularly compelled to do his part anyway because he "wasn't a fan" of the war.

Former White House official David Gergen pulled no punches on CNN's "OutFront."

"51 percent of people believe the United States should have stayed out of Vietnam; 57 percent of the 50 or older think that," said host Erin Burnett. "Obviously it was a divisive war. David, does that justify his comments as a sitting president of the United States?"

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-deputy calls BS on his former boss’ claim Trump can’t obstruct justice

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Former Rudy Giuliani deputy Jeffrey Harris brought Republicans together to make an ad for Fox News that will air during "Fox & Friends" this week. It explains what obstruction of justice is and alleges that it's clear President Donald Trump committed it. In an interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber, Harris said he's speaking out because he believes in the law and it's clear this is a lawless administration.

"Every federal official takes an oath of office that says that you take the office without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion," Harris said. "And I think what we're seeing in the administration today is a purpose of evading the law and this country can't exist if that's what goes on."

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 