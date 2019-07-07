Former Paul Ryan aide jabs Justin Amash as part of the Republican Party’s problems
Rep. Justin Amash (MI) announced after the special counsel’s report that he was firmly behind impeachment for President Donald Trump. Since then, he’s been banished by his own party and embraced by his district. In an op-ed over the Fourth of July, Amash went after his own party for what he called a kind of “tribalism” that is working against Americans.
Brendan Buck, the chief communications officer for Speaker Paul Ryan, said that he agrees with the allegation, but that Amash has been part of the problem while in office.
“I read the op-ed and agreed that partisanship and tribalism is a real problem and we need to think about more traditional things,” Buck began. “My problem and what was missing from this op-ed was was a ‘My Bad!’ Because Justin Amash had been one of the front runners of the Freedom Caucus in the House who drove us to partisanship more than probably anything in the last five years. It’s hard for me to read something from him talking about needing more compromise and people to get along more where anything that had a scent of Democrat he wasn’t voting for.”
Buck said that ultimately the GOP ended up putting up bills they knew would never pass, like the over 80 times they voted to repeal Obamacare. When the bills wouldn’t pass, the GOP would then reach out to Democrats, but the Freedom Caucus would be furious that the Republicans reach out to Democrats and they’d refuse to support the bipartisan compromise.
Buck called the vicious circle they were all stuck in.
“I appreciate a lot of what he is saying. I wish he would acknowledge the role he is playing in the problem,” Buck closed.
Watch below:
Former Paul Ryan aide jabs Justin Amash for helping cause the problems he blames Republicans for
Rep. Justin Amash (MI) announced after the special counsel's report that he was firmly behind impeachment for President Donald Trump. Since then, he's been banished by his own party and embraced by his district. In an op-ed over the Fourth of July, Amash went after his own party for what he called a kind of "tribalism" that is working against Americans.
Breaking Banner
Fresh demands for Labor Secretary Acosta’s resignation mount after Jeffrey Epstein arrested for child sex trafficking
The arrest of financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on federal child sex trafficking charges elicited fresh demands for the resignation of Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who helped Epstein secure a "sweetheart plea deal" for previous allegations while serving as Miami's top federal prosecutor over a decade ago.
Following news of Epstein's arrest late Saturday, reporters, politicians, and other observers called on Acosta to immediately step down—bolstering demands that have mounted in recent months amid a legal challenge to Epstein's deal filed by survivors.
2020 Election
America’s curious political awakening to Marianne Williamson
America finally met Marianne Williamson in the second of two recent Democratic debates. She wasn’t a completely unknown factor before that Thursday; a few of Williamson’s books have topped the New York Times’ bestseller lists. She's a friend of Oprah Winfrey's and celebrities such as Jane Lynch and Kim Kardashian West have been in her corner. Hip hop artist and actor Common has even credited Williamson’s first bestseller “A Return to Love” as an influence in the writing of his memoir.
But until Williamson appeared at that podium tucked away at the audience’s farthest left, few people knew exactly what she stands for. After that debate . . . well, many of them still don’t, but they did and do find her to be hilarious. Her declaration that she would call New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern first, and that she would open the conversation by saying, “girlfriend, you’re so on” really stuck with folks.