Internet pounces on ex-Trump spokesperson Sarah Sanders for wading into Ivanka debacle: ‘Omg, you’re still lurking about?’

48 mins ago

Former Donald Trump spokesperson Sarah Sanders may not be getting a paycheck from the White House any longer after having recently stepped down, but that hasn’t stopped her from defending the president’s favorite daughter — that would be Ivanka — from attacks on her puzzling and inappropriate attendance at diplomatic conferences and events.

Taking up the banner of Ivanka who has been the butt of jokes after being iced out of a conversation between elected world leaders at the recently concluded G-20 meeting in Osaka, Sanders jumped to her defense.

Responding to criticism from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — who pointed out to Ivanka that “being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification” — Sanders fired back on Twitter.

“Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY. @realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump,” she tweeted from the personal twitter account she uses now.

This, naturally, brought out the former White House spokesperson’s detractors who still have not forgiven her for her combative and frequently misleading statements about the president and his policies.

