Internet pounces on ex-Trump spokesperson Sarah Sanders for wading into Ivanka debacle: ‘Omg, you’re still lurking about?’

Former Donald Trump spokesperson Sarah Sanders may not be getting a paycheck from the White House any longer after having recently stepped down, but that hasn’t stopped her from defending the president’s favorite daughter — that would be Ivanka — from attacks on her puzzling and inappropriate attendance at diplomatic conferences and events.

Taking up the banner of Ivanka who has been the butt of jokes after being iced out of a conversation between elected world leaders at the recently concluded G-20 meeting in Osaka, Sanders jumped to her defense.

Responding to criticism from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — who pointed out to Ivanka that “being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification” — Sanders fired back on Twitter.

“Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY. @realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump,” she tweeted from the personal twitter account she uses now.

This, naturally, brought out the former White House spokesperson’s detractors who still have not forgiven her for her combative and frequently misleading statements about the president and his policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

See below:

Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY. @realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump. https://t.co/uGN4GXgAsC — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Now would you agree to what you’re saying under oath because we all know it’s the only time you tell the truth. — Mike Axelrod (@mike_axelrod) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Exactly what jobs has Ivanka created? A few hundred in Chinese sweatshops and some lawyers to protect her grifting family, but millions, really? — BrockLee (@ImDownWithNDP) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Would you please stop killing irony. — Subpoena Meredith McIver (@nicollefarup) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

I thought you were retiring and going back to the farm, Huckelberry. — JRS (@_jrs_1963) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Every single American is just very happy not to have to waste their money on your salary anymore. Actually, we would like every cent back, since you’ve been pretty useless to us all. — Michelangelo (@_Michelangelo__) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan McCain, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ivanka Trump – 3 people who have been given platforms simply because of who their daddies are. — Royal Priest (@MLCHZDK) July 1, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

It’s so cute you think you have any credibility. — Yaz Quan (@YazQuan) July 1, 2019

It’s called nepotism, Sarah. — Ali Perks (@APPerko) July 1, 2019

Omg, you’re still lurking about? — Gina Melton (@GinaMelton60) July 1, 2019

Aren’t you gone yet? — Dan Davis (@Bindlestaff) July 1, 2019

I thought we had heard the end of her🤨 — LuLu Smith🗽 (@islandlulu) July 1, 2019

Go to the Red Hen and see what America thinks of you, Traitor-tot — Rick Franzblau (@RickFranzblau) July 1, 2019

“Phoning it in” says former Press Secretary @SarahHuckabee, she of 100 days and NO @WhiteHouse PRESS BRIEFING.

The Queen of Phoning It In!!! — c. c. mabry (@Snozz_Wanger) July 1, 2019

Did you help your brother torture that dog to death — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) July 1, 2019

Who are you? Oh, that one . . . — George Alexander🌊🌊 (@Abq01) July 1, 2019

You’re off the clock now. Spare us. (Also, howling over that use of “Christian” in your bio. Your God must be quite different from mine.) — Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) July 1, 2019