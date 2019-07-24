Internet stunned by Giuliani’s babbling and bonkers Fox & Friends interview: ‘The hair dye has broken his brain’
An appearance by former New York City mayor and Donald Trump defender Rudy Giuliani on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning was showered in mockery, not only over his ranting about the morning’s Robert Mueller congressional hearing but also his new — and considerably darker — hairstyle.
During his appearance, the president’s legal adviser attempted to undercut the special counsel before he spoke — by mocking the way he talks — and commenters on Twitter couldn’t get over Giuliani’s demeanor as well his looks.
You can read them below:
Here is Giuliani’s unflattering Mueller impersonation pic.twitter.com/61lNLcUkHW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2019
That’s the best Trump can put on the air this morning? No wonder he’s melting down on Twitter.
— cassidygirl❄️🌊😡🤬 (@cassidygirl41) July 24, 2019
The hair dye has broken his brain
— Concert Parking Lot Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) July 24, 2019
I forgot about Rudy’s dye job. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/PKj7BNU4qH
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 24, 2019
Why is Rudy less bald?
I’m confused
— Exhausted Too (@exhaustedtoo) July 24, 2019
#Giuliani is on Fox right now, trying to spin a tale for Trumpy to calm his nerves. Cocaine is a helluva drug…
— Inattentive at Home (@Gamamabear98) July 24, 2019
The real conspiracy was Giuliani stealing Miller’s hair paint
— Pete Staiano (@petestaiano) July 24, 2019
Look at the shiny objects!
— Dave (@RetireInReutte) July 24, 2019
Does Giuliani look different? I mean, he still sounds and acts like an asshole, which he is, but did he have something done?
— APower (@AlisonPower9) July 24, 2019
OMG! Somebody come get Rudy Giuliani. This mofo done gone straight Jermaine Jackson on us. #MuellerHearings https://t.co/xEcPOjb4Nc
— Apocalypse Sheela (@PettyLupone) July 24, 2019
As expected, Fox & Friends exhumed the body of Rudy Giuliani this morning to lie to their audience.
Their desperation is delicious. #MuellerHearings
— libbynyc (@libbynyc) July 24, 2019
Are we going to ignore Giuliani’s hair?
— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 24, 2019