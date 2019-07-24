Internet stunned by Giuliani’s babbling and bonkers Fox & Friends interview: ‘The hair dye has broken his brain’

An appearance by former New York City mayor and Donald Trump defender Rudy Giuliani on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning was showered in mockery, not only over his ranting about the morning’s Robert Mueller congressional hearing but also his new — and considerably darker — hairstyle.

During his appearance, the president’s legal adviser attempted to undercut the special counsel before he spoke — by mocking the way he talks — and commenters on Twitter couldn’t get over Giuliani’s demeanor as well his looks.

You can read them below:

Here is Giuliani’s unflattering Mueller impersonation pic.twitter.com/61lNLcUkHW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2019

That’s the best Trump can put on the air this morning? No wonder he’s melting down on Twitter. — cassidygirl❄️🌊😡🤬 (@cassidygirl41) July 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The hair dye has broken his brain — Concert Parking Lot Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) July 24, 2019

I forgot about Rudy’s dye job. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/PKj7BNU4qH — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 24, 2019

Why is Rudy less bald? I’m confused — Exhausted Too (@exhaustedtoo) July 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

#Giuliani is on Fox right now, trying to spin a tale for Trumpy to calm his nerves. Cocaine is a helluva drug… — Inattentive at Home (@Gamamabear98) July 24, 2019

The real conspiracy was Giuliani stealing Miller’s hair paint — Pete Staiano (@petestaiano) July 24, 2019

Look at the shiny objects! — Dave (@RetireInReutte) July 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Giuliani look different? I mean, he still sounds and acts like an asshole, which he is, but did he have something done? — APower (@AlisonPower9) July 24, 2019

OMG! Somebody come get Rudy Giuliani. This mofo done gone straight Jermaine Jackson on us. #MuellerHearings https://t.co/xEcPOjb4Nc — Apocalypse Sheela (@PettyLupone) July 24, 2019

As expected, Fox & Friends exhumed the body of Rudy Giuliani this morning to lie to their audience. Their desperation is delicious. #MuellerHearings — libbynyc (@libbynyc) July 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT