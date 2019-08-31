‘America is sick of this’: 2020 hopefuls sound off on gun control following latest Texas massacre

Candidates competing for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination sounded off on Saturday following the “horrific” mass shooting in Texas.

Five people were killed and 21 wounded in the massacre that took place in the area of Midland and Odessa.

Following the shooting, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was urged to end the Senate recess and call lawmakers back to Washington, DC to tackle gun control.

Here is what leading presidential candidates who had weighted in by publication time were saying:

I'm heartsick for the victims of this latest mass shooting in Odessa and Midland. We shouldn't have to live with this near daily fear and horror. We've already lost far too many to gun violence—Congress must act now. https://t.co/Hgdb7h6kpI — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 31, 2019

Keeping the Midland and Odessa community and the victims in my thoughts and prayers. Grateful to first responders who ran into harm's way. I’m sick of this. America is sick of this. We need to act. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2019

I’m heartbroken for the families of the victims in the Odessa and Midland shooting. Our children deserve a future without multiple mass shootings in one month. We need gun safety reform. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 1, 2019

Enough. Texas, my heart is with you. America, we must act. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 31, 2019

We are the only country that struggles with gun violence at this level. Other countries respond to tragedy. We must as well. Our people deserve better than to live in fear and be struck down at random. We are better than this. We will do better for our kids. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 31, 2019

Beginning on Day One in office, I will take executive action to reduce gun violence—closing dangerous loopholes in gun sales, cracking down on gun manufacturers, and investing in communities impacted by gun violence. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 31, 2019

A 17-month-old baby. It’s perverse that we live in a society where this is allowed to happen. My heart goes out to all those affected by today’s mass shootings in Odessa and Midland, Texas. https://t.co/HgEnreuhSK — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 1, 2019

Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who has to endure this again. More information is forthcoming, but here's what we know: We need to end this epidemic. https://t.co/ytWLcg7y20 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 31, 2019

We don't know how many have been killed. We don't know the motivation. But here's what we do know: This is fucked up. pic.twitter.com/NRvyPfUjiM — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 1, 2019

Heartbreaking news out of Odessa and Midland, Texas as police search for an active shooter at-large. Stay indoors and monitor news alerts and safety protocols. https://t.co/4mdy4E8BlU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 31, 2019

More shootings. More tragic losses. Again in Texas. I wanted us to go back to work in the Senate weeks ago to pass the bills to start fixing this. They didn’t. No more of the same playbook: (1) promises made; (2) NRA meeting; (3) promises broken. We need to act. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 1, 2019