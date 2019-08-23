Fox News financial experts baffled by Trump’s latest attacks on his own Federal Reserve chairman
Two financial experts on Fox News couldn’t figure out why President Donald Trump was lashing out at the Federal Reserve chairman on Friday.
Trump has continually berated Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who the president nominated in 2017. Trump believes that Powell should not have raised interest rates and has not moved quickly enough to cut them.
On Friday, Trump questioned whether Powell was a “bigger enemy” to the United States than Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump’s attacks came shortly after Powell delivered a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
“Can I start with this idea? When Chairman Powell was talking, we were getting [his] remarks, the market was actually going up. It sounded to me… that [Powell] was being accommodating. You know?” remarked Fox News host Melissa Francis, who is also a host for the Fox Business Network
“I think, as you rightly point out, yes, I think that’s how most investors took those comments,” replied Fox Business host Deirdre Bolton. “The Fed chair was not going to announce a rate cut right there from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but he was doing his best to telegraph in his own way that cuts would be coming.”
“We know from what investors expect, almost 100% of the market participants expect a 25-basis point cut in September,” Bolton continued. “I feel like President Trump just grabbed the mic, essentially, virtually, from the Fed chairman. And you read that tweet, of course, that was very highly critical of the Fed… I feel like President Trump just took over that narrative and then pushed as far as possible, really, against China and we see of course the market reaction.”
Francis later added that Trump had attacked Powell “when it seems like Powell was already on his side.”
‘Making things worse’: National Farmer’s Union chief unloads on Trump in blistering statement on trade war
Roger Johnson, the president of the National Farmers Union, delivered a blistering rebuke to President Donald Trump after he responded to new tariffs from China by issuing a purported "order" telling American companies to look for alternative places to manufacture their goods.
In an official statement, Johnson pointed out that farmers so far have felt the brunt of the president's trade war, as China has slapped heavy tariffs on key agricultural products such as soybeans.
He also crushed the president for failing to make any progress on reopening the Chinese market to American goods.
Google tells workers to avoid arguing politics in house
Google on Friday told employees to focus on work instead of heated debates about politics with colleagues at the internet company, which has long been known for encouraging people to speak their minds.
Updated workplace guidelines for "Googlers" called on them to be responsible, helpful, and thoughtful during exchanges on internal message boards or other conversation forums.
"While sharing information and ideas with colleagues helps build community, disrupting the workday to have a raging debate over politics or the latest news story does not," the updated guidelines stated.
"Our primary responsibility is to do the work we?ve each been hired to do, not to spend working time on debates about non-work topics."
Trump administration urges US Supreme Court to declare firing a worker for being gay is legal
The Trump administration has just urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that firing an employee simply because they are gay is perfectly legal. The request comes in the form of a 34-page amicus brief, which was not required, but voluntary.
The brief, signed by Trump Solicitor General Noel Francisco, tells the Court it is the opinion of the administration’s Dept. of Justice that a “plain text” reading of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 do9es not protect gay people in the workplace from discrimination, including firing for being gay, as The Washington Blade, which was first to report, notes.