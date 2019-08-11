Medical examiner won’t say how Jeffrey Epstein died: It’s ‘pending further information’

The New York medical examiner conducted on the death of Jeffrey Epstein. According to the information providing, the examiner needs “further information” before being able to determine the ultimate result.

“Today, a medical examiner performed the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein. The ME’s determination is pending further information at this time,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in a statement released to the press.

The Epstein estate has hired celebrity pathologist Michael Baden to do their own autopsy.

Just weeks ago, Epstein was found with marks around his neck on the floor of his cell. He was then put on suicide watch for six days and then moved back to his cell. The man who was sharing the cell, however, had been moved after Epstein returned.

Conspiracy theories have already been brought up on social media sites blaming President Donald Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr and the Clintons of the death.

A mobster jailed in the same location said that he witnessed Barr visiting the jail around the time Epstein was found in his cell. It only added to the conspiracy theory that Epstein could have been killed to cover for the president.

A former Bureau of Prisons employee warned that there are not cameras in jail cells of those who have not been convicted for privacy reasons. However, two former prosecutors disagreed. One went so far as to say he believed “every square inch’ of the jail was monitored.

The theory continues to be that Epstein committed suicide.