‘Now she’s a Category 10’: Stephen Colbert says Trump gave Hurricane Dorian a ‘boob job’

President Donald Trump’s bizarre conspiracy theory about Hurricane Dorian taking out Alabama has been corrected, fact-checked, mocked, and analyzed by meteorologists. But comedian Stephen Colbert thinks he knows what was really behind Trump’s decision to alter the National Weather Service map Wednesday.

“The Late Show” host called Trump nothing more than an “old man yelling at wind,” during the hurricane.

Trump described the storm as an erratic, slow-moving and destructive one, which Colbert said was surprisingly similar to Trump himself.

“It’s like looking in a mirror,” Colbert said, doing an impression of Trump.

He explained that Trump wasn’t concerned about where the storm was going, rather Trump has been more focused on where the storm is no longer going.

“Why? Why, you ask, did Trump show a map with an outdated projection of Dorian’s path, instead of one showing where the storm went? I’m glad I pretended you asked.” Colbert said. “Well, take a look at Trump’s outdated map from last Thursday. He used a Sharpie to extend the path into Alabama. He gave the storm a boob job.”

“Before I did that it was a Category 5,” Colbert continued, doing his Trump impression. “Now she’s a category 10.”

Watch below:

TONIGHT: Trump made sure the nation knew that the most important thing about hurricane Dorian was Donald Trump. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/F3M180hpqb — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 5, 2019