‘Now she’s a Category 10’: Stephen Colbert says Trump gave Hurricane Dorian a ‘boob job’
President Donald Trump’s bizarre conspiracy theory about Hurricane Dorian taking out Alabama has been corrected, fact-checked, mocked, and analyzed by meteorologists. But comedian Stephen Colbert thinks he knows what was really behind Trump’s decision to alter the National Weather Service map Wednesday.
“The Late Show” host called Trump nothing more than an “old man yelling at wind,” during the hurricane.
Trump described the storm as an erratic, slow-moving and destructive one, which Colbert said was surprisingly similar to Trump himself.
“It’s like looking in a mirror,” Colbert said, doing an impression of Trump.
He explained that Trump wasn’t concerned about where the storm was going, rather Trump has been more focused on where the storm is no longer going.
“Why? Why, you ask, did Trump show a map with an outdated projection of Dorian’s path, instead of one showing where the storm went? I’m glad I pretended you asked.” Colbert said. “Well, take a look at Trump’s outdated map from last Thursday. He used a Sharpie to extend the path into Alabama. He gave the storm a boob job.”
“Before I did that it was a Category 5,” Colbert continued, doing his Trump impression. “Now she’s a category 10.”
WATCH: Meteorologist proves Trump lied about ‘monitoring’ Hurricane Dorian ‘every hour’
MSNBC meteorologist Bill Karins appeared on Rachel Maddow Wednesday night to talk about Hurricane Dorian and the bizarre way in which President Donald Trump has been caught lying about the storm.
Karins noticed something important though.
"Let’s show you the map," he said showing a map that Trump had just tweeted. "He sent the Alabama tweet out saying that Alabama was at risk along with South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. If we can take the weather map and show, that morning he sent the tweet, about four hours before it went out, this was the official forecast."
Maddow wonders if Trump will fire weather service for correcting his Alabama flub or call them the ‘deep state’
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow began her show with a disclaimer, saying that normally when President Donald Trump does something weird, she shows examples of what other presidents have done in the past. Trump's epic mistakes around Hurricane Dorian was unheard of. There is no historic context for what Trump has done with this storm.
"I cannot do that tonight. Because the U.S. President has never before done a thing even remotely like what President Trump did tonight in the context of this storm," Maddow said. I don’t know what would count as relevant historical context here if I tried to make up that story. So, we just gotta take it at face value and try to assess how we deal with this coming from the top of the federal government now."