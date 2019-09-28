Trump launched crazed late night Twitter rant — spreading 22 RNC oppo research attacks

President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry after admitting he solicited foreign election interference in his search for opposition research to help his 2020 re-election bid.

With his efforts backfiring, Trump on Saturday evening relied on the Republican National Committee for opposition research — known as oppo research — to attack his opponents.

After starting the day with an unhinged attack on Democrats, the president went to Trump National Golf Club, but instead of returning to the White House refreshed after a day on the links, the president posted more unsubstantiated attacks on Democrats that received swift criticism.

It was after 10 p.m. Eastern that the president spread a massive amount of oppo research on Democrats to his 65 million Twitter followers.

Here are the RNC opposition research tweets Trump retweeted after 10 p.m.

Sen. Scott slams Democrats on impeachment: “the evidence does not matter” to Democratshttps://t.co/j8H1ZJBpX5 pic.twitter.com/kH5rpGDAFx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2019

Rep. Nunes on Dems’ impeachment push: “This is the sequel” to the Russia hoaxhttps://t.co/5JO4Ugwm34 pic.twitter.com/daNPBhQMWj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2019

Sen. Cruz: Congressional Dems “are angry about the 2016 election…angry at the voters”https://t.co/fwMnnRl9pO pic.twitter.com/dkrG3Ez24n — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2019

Sen. Cruz knocks Dems for false narratives about Ukraine callhttps://t.co/FDa6QxAHEo pic.twitter.com/82HY8Dv2rU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2019

NH voter slams Dems on impeachment: “Should just get back to doing their job”https://t.co/5bv3IKRaN0 pic.twitter.com/8AKlzGVEDg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2019

Rep. Stefanik throws shade at Schiff for his fake opening remarkshttps://t.co/6ILVFbVIKz pic.twitter.com/W9lYQsifHJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2019

Ed Henry: Maquire was “a very strong witness” for Trump, “pushed back very hard” on Dem narrativehttps://t.co/DTWq56UtvZ pic.twitter.com/NxInBKg2sr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2019

Rep. Wenstrup slams Dems: “Americans have seen this movie too many times and they’re tired of it”https://t.co/XtcdiSWlHF pic.twitter.com/6xPIEciA4K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2019

Rep. Turner: Dems’ impeachment push is an “assault on the electorate”https://t.co/hkW3svtVU4 pic.twitter.com/mPM5PIVttq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2019

Rep. Turner calls out Adam Schiff for just making up “fiction” conversationhttps://t.co/vvEDqbX8e7 pic.twitter.com/SPIxLgKHXz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2019

FNC’s Perino on Ukraine: “nobody was pushed, there was no pressure”https://t.co/v0Na0XEOHu pic.twitter.com/lkOIgHK4MH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2019

Ukrainian President Zelensky: “I think you read everything… good phone call…nobody pushed me”https://t.co/43ueMP8zNI pic.twitter.com/WNagpmhOQy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2019

FLASHBACK: In 1998, Pelosi blasts impeachment for “any and all grievances that anybody ever had"https://t.co/boz6nrA5ho pic.twitter.com/9DVA0OKvmK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2019

Rep. Ratcliffe: “once again, their impeachment search party came up empty”https://t.co/W8T3i7C11a pic.twitter.com/8lyE04vxeY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2019

Fox correspondent John Roberts: no “quid pro quo” mentioned in Ukraine call transcripthttps://t.co/ttovM9t3HG pic.twitter.com/czuTuQhxCM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2019

Bret Baier on Democrat speculation over Ukraine call: “none of those things are in this transcript”https://t.co/Mw4XOcGhN3 pic.twitter.com/YTXM3OizUw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2019

Rep. Matt Gaetz: bottom line is that there is no quid pro quohttps://t.co/4zbJKTus9t pic.twitter.com/iJhNTlzHqr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2019

Sen. Graham: “to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane”https://t.co/pBdQzqhVGx pic.twitter.com/wbS9JKVsUl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2019

Ian Bremmer: “Biden does have a problem,” Hunter Biden was paid "clearly to be selling influence”https://t.co/0bJ518COnl pic.twitter.com/mg6xzVCBns — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2019