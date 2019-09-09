Quantcast
Connect with us

Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer who tweeted out correction to Trump’s false weather report

Published

10 mins ago

on

The New York Times is reporting that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire a NOAA staffer after the National Weather Service in Birmingham corrected President Donald Trump’s claim that Hurricane Dorian was going to devastate Alabama. According to NOAA, after the president’s tweet, they were inundated with questions about the hurricane coming to Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to three sources, Ross intervened two days after the Twitter exchange. He called acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs while in Greece and told Jacobs to “fix” the contradiction.

Jacobs reportedly objected to Ross’ demands and Ross responded by saying that the political staff at NOAA would be fired if nothing was fixed.

Political appointees are appointed by the administrator and the White House, but career researchers, meteorologists and other scientists are long-term government employees.

National Weather Service Director went another route with the incident. In a meeting Monday, Louis Uccellini said that forecasters in Birmingham “did what any office would do to protect the public” when they issued the rebuke of Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

When spending the Labor Day holiday weekend golfing, Trump claimed that he was getting hourly updates on the hurricane. It’s unclear why Trump would get such an outdated weather report predicting the hurricane was going to Alabama. By the very early morning of Aug. 31, forecasters found that the storm was moving north. Trump ultimately found a Rear Admire willing to fall on the sword for the Alabama forest flub.

He then told members of the Birmingham office to stand for applause.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer who tweeted out correction to Trump’s false weather report

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

The New York Times is reporting that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire a NOAA staffer after the National Weather Service in Birmingham corrected President Donald Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian was going to devastate Alabama. According to NOAA, after the president's tweet, they were inundated with questions about the hurricane coming to Alabama.

According to three sources, Ross intervened two days after the Twitter exchange. He called acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs while in Greece and told Jacobs to "fix" the contradiction.

Jacobs reportedly objected to Ross' demands and Ross responded by saying that the political staff at NOAA would be fired if nothing was fixed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump allegedly wanted to date his son’s girlfriend: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

In a detailed, lengthy profile in the Atlantic, writer McKay Coppins describes the power struggle between Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The story notes that although Ivanka is widely seen as the president's favorite, Don Jr. might be angling for more power—and even has political ambitions of his own. In fact, his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appears to be encouraging Don Jr's ambitions. "I think he’s the No. 1 up-and-coming political figure, for sure, on the right,” she told Breitbart News.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sarah Palin’s husband Todd files for divorce because he ‘finds it impossible to live together’

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's husband Todd filed for divorce after 31 years, according to blogger Craig Medred, who discovered the court filings.

His lawyers filed to dissolve the marriage on Friday, saying the couple has “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The family has had a slew of legal battles and suffered from scandals since Sen. John McCain's campaign plucked the former governor out of obscurity to run as his vice president in 2008.

Continue Reading
 
 