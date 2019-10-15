‘Deep into stupid’: Morning Joe gleefully trashes Lindsey Graham after Fiona Hill destroys his Trump excuses

Following reports of multiple and very detailed accusations made by former Donald Trump Russia advisor Fiona Hill in closed-door testimony to a House committee on the extent of White House administration involvement in possibly illegal dealings with Ukraine, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough leveled some of the president’s most avid defenders — including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

The Morning Joe host jumped right into it and brought up reports that former national security adviser John Bolton can likely confirm what Hill told congressional investigators.

“I’m just going to be fascinated over the next couple weeks to see how deep into stupid some of Trump’s radio allies want to wade,” Scarborough said with a smirk before continuing, “How deep into stupid some of his cable news friends want to wade. How some of deep into stupid his bloggers want to wade. because you have one of his theories going up in smoke.”

“Poor Lindsey Graham,” he continued. “He runs the Senate Judiciary Committee and he would have got an ‘f’ in first year evidence in any law school in America because he had no — he was like — he didn’t even understand the concept of hearsay and when it’s admissible in a court let alone there.”

“And one other thing, somebody brought up the ‘deep state.’ I am going to love to hear these usual Trumpist suspects go on cable news and talk radio and call John Bolton a part of the deep state. They can’t do it,” he laughed.

Watch below: