‘Deep into stupid’: Morning Joe gleefully trashes Lindsey Graham after Fiona Hill destroys his Trump excuses

Following reports of multiple and very detailed accusations made by former Donald Trump Russia advisor Fiona Hill in closed-door testimony to a House committee on the extent of White House administration involvement in possibly illegal dealings with Ukraine, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough leveled some of the president’s most avid defenders — including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“I’m just going to be fascinated over the next couple weeks to see how deep into stupid some of Trump’s radio allies want to wade,” Scarborough said with a smirk before continuing, “How deep into stupid some of his cable news friends want to wade. How some of deep into stupid his bloggers want to wade. because you have one of his theories going up in smoke.”
“Poor Lindsey Graham,” he continued. “He runs the Senate Judiciary Committee and he would have got an ‘f’ in first year evidence in any law school in America because he had no — he was like — he didn’t even understand the concept of hearsay and when it’s admissible in a court let alone there.”
“And one other thing, somebody brought up the ‘deep state.’ I am going to love to hear these usual Trumpist suspects go on cable news and talk radio and call John Bolton a part of the deep state. They can’t do it,” he laughed.
Watch below:
One of the first changes Donald Trump made after inheriting the White House from Barack Obama was to hang a portrait of Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office. The president viewed as a vicious racist even by the standards of his time once pushed back at a Supreme Court chief justice following a decision involving Jackson's treatment of the Cherokee nation, saying: “John Marshall has made his decision, now let him enforce it.”
Almost 200 years later, Trump stood in the White House Rose Garden hours after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts had voted with the "liberal" justices to stop the administration’s attempt to rig the 2020 census — and declared his own intention to go around that ruling. After a two-year-battle to politicize the census by including a question about citizenship status, which experts say would result in an undercount, the Trump administration dropped its pursuit following the Supreme Court’s decision.
Appearing on MSNBC early Tuesday morning, Axios founder Mike Allen claimed that sources speaking to his correspondents described the situation at the White House as "tense and frantic" after testimony by a former Donald Trump Russia aide implicated multiple high-ranking officials in the administration.
As Allen described it, Democrats 'tapped a gusher" when they called former Russia adviser Fiona Hill to testify.
"House Democrats tell us that every witness who has appeared before them has bolstered their case against President Trump and they say there's very little contradiction in the testimony," Allen relayed. "House Democrats are now going for the Pentagon -- we've seen this reach into the State Department and the intelligence community."