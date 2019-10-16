Quantcast
Here are the six most absurd things Trump just said in his unhinged Wednesday press conference

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump unloaded a whole lot of crazy during a joint press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Trump attacked America’s allies in the Middle East, his own political allies on Capitol Hill and repeated talking points used by Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdoğan.

Here are six of the most absurd things from the press conference.

Trump proved he has no idea what’s happening

During the press conference, Trump claimed his decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria was “strategically brilliant.”

Brett McGurk, who served as Trump’s special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, said Trump did not know what he was talking about.

Trump used authoritarian talking points

Trump repeated talking points used by Turkey, Russia and Syria about the strategic implications of his decisions in the Middle East.

Trump lashed out at the Kurds for being worse that ISIS

The president argued America’s Kurdish allies are, “no angels.”

“The PKK, which is a part of the Kurds, as you know, is probably, worse at terror and more of a terrorist threat in my ways than ISIS,” Trump argued.

“So it’s a very, semi-complicated — not too complicated if you’re smart — but it’s a semi-complicated problem,” he said. “I think it is a problem that we have very nicely under control.”

Trump lashed out at Lindsey Graham

The president also attacked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is one of his biggest supporters on Capitol Hill.

“Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the middle east for thousands of years with thousands of troops,” Trump said.

Trump argued America’s relationship with Italy goes back to ancient Rome

The president brought up his love for Christopher Columbus and explained his views of America’s history with Italy.

“On Monday, we paid tribute to the Italian explorer who led a voyage of discovery to the new world. A gentleman known as Christopher Columbus,” Trump said. “To me, it will always be called Columbus Day. Some people don’t like that. I do.”

Trump pushed a conspiracy theory that Obama was behind ‘corrupt’ 2016 election

The president attacked his predecessor in a bizarre conspiracy theory.

“It was a corrupt election,” Trump claimed.

He went on to say that Attorney General Bill Barr was investigating whether it “goes right up to President Obama.”

