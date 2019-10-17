Quantcast
Republican Lisa Murkowski ‘concerned’ about Mick Mulvaney’s admission of Trump’s quid pro quo

55 mins ago

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) told reporters that she was “concerned” after hearing chief of staff Mick Mulvaney admit President Donald Trump bribed Ukraine.

“Did he [Trump] also mention to me the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely, no question about that,” said Mulvaney, who also serves as the director of the Office of Management and Budget. “That’s it, and that’s why we held up the money.”

The funds held up were nearly $400 million for training, weapons and other financial support for Ukraine.

“Yes, absolutely that’s a concern,” said Murkowski when she was told about Mulvaney, according to CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz. “You don’t hold up foreign aid that we had previously appropriated for a political initiative. Period.”

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow has denounced Mulvaney’s confession.

The Department of Justice is similarly baffled.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
