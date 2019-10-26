Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s White House will likely pull out all the stops to keep John Bolton away from Democrats: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Recent reports suggest that former National Security Adviser John Bolton may be called to give evidence in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

According to The New York Times, officials expect that the Trump administration will do everything they can to block Bolton from testifying.

“According to the testimony given to Congress so far, Bolton was a central figure in trying to prevent any delay in releasing foreign aid to Ukraine,” said former George W. Bush DOJ official John Yoo. “I cannot see how any responsible investigation would not seek Bolton’s appearance.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, he added, “If the White House were to fight the House impeachment on executive privilege grounds, Bolton would be the hill on which to die. The Trump White House could claim not just that the impeachment investigation is illegitimate, which is its current line of defense, but that it is defending the right of future presidents to have an effective White House and to conduct a successful foreign policy.”

Additionally, some Democrats wonder whether that fight with the White House would even be worth it. “You just can’t work from assumptions,” said House Intelligence Committee member Mike Quigley (D-IL). “I don’t know what he had. I don’t know if he has value. I don’t know if he is willing to talk about it.”

But there is good reason to suppose Bolton, who had a tumultuous tenure as National Security Adviser and left amid foreign policy disagreements, could damage Trump. He was allegedly privy to at least some of the machinations of Rudy Giuliani to strong-arm Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, and was highly critical of this idea, blasting Giuliani as a “hand grenade” and comparing him to a drug dealer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Kelly rips former boss Donald Trump for ‘catastrophically bad idea’

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly ripped President Donald Trump for his "catastrophically bad idea" that will strengthen Russia's influence in the Middle East.

Speaking at the Sea Island Summit, the retired four-star general went off on his former boss, the Washington Examiner reported Saturday.

“I want to get out of the endless wars, too. The problem is, the other side, even if we wanted to surrender, will not take our surrender. They hate us because of who we are, the way we live our lives, the way we worship our God,” Kelly said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Private security firm linked to Trump’s brother awarded $33 million government contract: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that the U.S. Marshals Service awarded a $33 million contract to CertiPath to provide security in federal courthouses and cellblocks.

The contract with CertiPath, a company based in Reston, Virginia that specializes in digital security, has drawn a formal complaint from one of the other entities that bid on the contract, because Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, holds a minority stake in the firm. The complaint, filed with the Justice Department inspector general, alleges that CertiPath failed to disclose "one of the President’s closest living relatives stood to benefit financially from the transaction."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Millions face power cuts as California fires spread

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

Californian officials warned Saturday that "extreme" wind conditions were set to fan wildfires across the north of the US state as residents were ordered to evacuate and millions faced power cuts.

About 50,000 people were ordered to flee their homes in Sonoma county, north of San Francisco, as the Kincade Fire spread to cover 25,455 acres (10,300 hectares) after breaking out on Wednesday.

The blaze, which is burning in remote steep terrain, threatens 23,500 structures and had already forced the evacuation of the small community of Geyserville and nearby vineyard operations.

"This is definitely an event that we're calling historic and extreme," David King, meteorologist for the US National Weather Service, told The Los Angeles Times.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image