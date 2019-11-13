Mark Meadows tries to dismiss new bombshell during frantic press gaggle: ‘Everybody has their impression of what truth is’
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) defended President Donald Trump from new revelations from his acting ambassador about a July 26 phone call by questioning the notion of objective truth.
Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, told a House impeachment inquiry that he learned Friday that one of his staff members overheard Trump ask EU ambassador Gordon Sondland about “the investigations,” one day after the president asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Joe Biden.
Meadows, a North Carolina Republican and one of the president’s chief defenders, gave a frantic news conference shortly afterward.
“He didn’t testify to it originally,” Meadows told reporters. “You know, it’s amazing — he was prepping to come up here. He prepped for hours to come up here, then all of a sudden he gets this miraculous intervention from one of his staffers that reminds him of something.”
But Meadows said the testimony, which shocked legal experts and the former Russia ambassador, was ultimately of little importance.
“Does it concern me? No,” he said. “I think what happens is when we start to look at the facts, everybody has their impression of what truth is. Just like you as reporters have your impression of what the truth is. The ultimate judge will be the American people, and I think most of them will see what I’m seeing in the room, reporters and people in the audience yawning because this is all about a policy difference between the president of the United States and a few people in the State Department.”
George Kent destroys right-wing conspiracy theory Ukraine interfered in 2016 election: ‘No factual basis’
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent debunked a right-wing conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine -- not Russia -- who intervened in the 2016 election.
Kent was interviewed by former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman, who is currently serving as a senior advisor and director of investigations for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
"Are you aware this is all part of a larger allegation that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election?" Goldman asked.
"Yes, that is my understanding," Kent replied.
"To your knowledge, is there any factual basis to support the allegation that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election?" Goldman asked.
‘Very damaging to the president’: Chris Wallace says first impeachment hearing left scorch marks on Trump
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Wednesday reacted to the first public impeachment hearing by calling it "very damaging to the president."
During a break in the proceedings, Wallace said that President Donald Trump should be worried about the testimonies of Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs.
Wallace said that he expected the hearing to be "pretty devastating."
"I think that William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president," the Fox News host explained. "He took very copious notes at almost every conversation. When he put quotes in his opening statement, he said those were direct quotes from what was said."
‘This is Congress’s authority and responsibility’: National security lawyer fires back at Stephanie Grisham for saying impeachment hearings are ‘boring’
As the first public hearing in the House impeachment inquiry gets underway, an emerging talking point from allies of President Trump is that the spectacle is "boring." One of those regurgitating that talking point is White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who went a step further and said that the "sham" hearing is not only boring, but a "colossal waste of taxpayer time & money."