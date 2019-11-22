These are the likely charges to be filed in Trump’s impeachment after devastating House testimony: CNN

Speaking with host Alysin Camerota, the CNN legal analyst said the Democratic-led House has a clear path to send their charges to the Senate for a trial and vote.
“The Judiciary Committee is going to ultimately have to take these articles of impeachment, present them to the full House for a vote,” Honig began. “But to break down the pieces — let’s break it down. He withheld foreign aid and dangles the White House visit — this is not even disputed. $400 million in foreign aid was withheld. The witnesses said that was unusual and unexplained and it was against the United States and Ukraine’s national interests.”
“We heard, I think, really compelling testimony from [U.S. diplomat] George Kent about the ongoing war, the deaths that Ukrainians were suffering and how America’s support in Ukraine’s de facto war for independence, has been critical. We heard how the White House visit was dangled. [State Department official] David Holmes testified how that was critical to President Zelensky to demonstrate to Putin that he had U.S. backing.”
According to the prosecutor, the charges will specifically revolve around Article 1: Abuse of Power.
Accumulating evidence of impeachable offenses by President Donald J. Trump, based on available documents and witness testimony, is overwhelming. It began with the July 25 "transcript" he urged us all to read in which he responds to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's entreaty for more military assistance by asking for those two "favors." Officials described under oath how, under orders from Trump, they were required to pressure the Ukraine government into announcing "investigations" of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, and the Democratic National Committee, which did not have to be genuine. And it may yet extend beyond the damning revelations delivered during the past several days before the House Intelligence Committee.