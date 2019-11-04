Trump just tweeted up a storm of blatant lies about the whistleblower — here are the real facts

President Donald Trump began his Monday morning by tweeting out a stream of lies about the still-anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint against him earlier this year.

Among other things, the president claimed that “the Whistleblower gave false information” in his complaint against the president.

In fact, none of the claims made by the whistleblower had been proven false and many of them have been proven true by subsequent testimony by current and former Trump administration officials. Many of these officials testified that the administration intentionally held up delivering military aid to Ukraine until the Ukrainian government agreed to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

The whistleblower’s allegation that the readout of Trump’s now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was moved to a top-secret server has also been subsequently confirmed by testimony from government officials.

The president also claimed that the whistleblower “dealt with corrupt politician Schiff.” In reality, the whistbleblower reached out to some of Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) staffers because he wanted guidance from the office of the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on how to proceed on their concerns about the president’s actions.

The Whistleblower gave false information & dealt with corrupt politician Schiff. He must be brought forward to testify. Written answers not acceptable! Where is the 2nd Whistleblower? He disappeared after I released the transcript. Does he even exist? Where is the informant? Con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

Later in the morning, the president quoted Fox News personality Dan Bongino, who falsely claimed that “there is no Whistleblower” but there is only “someone with an agenda against Donald Trump.”

The identity of the whistleblower is still unknown, but the whistleblower was not the only government official who had grave concerns about the president’s actions. Both ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman have testified under oath that the Trump administration improperly withheld aid to Ukraine until the country agreed to probe his political opponents.

“There is no Whistleblower. There is someone with an agenda against Donald Trump. What he was blowing the whistle on didn’t happen. We have the transcript of the call. This is all a farce and no Republican should forget that.” @dbongino @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019