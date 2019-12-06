Conservative stunned Trump is allowing Giuliani to create more evidence against him

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin was appalled — but not surprised — that Donald Trump is turning a blind eye to the fact that his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is overseas trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden despite the fact that the president is facing impeachment for exactly that abuse of power.

As Rubin puts it under a headline, “Trump creates evidence faster than the House can draft impeachment articles.” Rubin first notes that the President has been conducting government business on unsecured lines, writing, “President Trump in the 2016 race made one argument against Hillary Clinton more than any other: Her sloppy handling of emails using a private server disqualified her from holding office. Someone that negligent with U.S. security could not be trusted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to a Washington Post report that states, “President Trump has routinely communicated with his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and other individuals speaking on cellphones vulnerable to monitoring by Russian and other foreign intelligence services,” Rubin made the obvious point.

“He was handing Russia the material with which to blackmail him because he wanted to conceal his calls and ensure there would be no record of the calls, which is about the best evidence of consciousness of guilt you are ever going to find,” she explained. “That is one factual nugget that should be included in the articles of impeachment, especially if endangering national security is included (e.g. illegally preventing authorized aid from reaching an ally seeking to defend against Russian aggression).

Writing, “Perhaps the topic is deserving of a supplementary House Intelligence Committee hearing,” Rubin also made mention of reports that Giuliani has been in Kyiv seeking more info on former Vice President Joe Biden despite the fact that earlier investigations both by Ukraine and the U.S. have found no evidence of a crime.

As Rubin points out, Giuliani — in his capacity as a surrogate for the president — is committing a crime with the full knowledge of Trump.

Quoting another report from the Post, Rubin writes, “Giuliani tweeted that U.S. assistance to Ukraine on anti-corruption reforms could face a ‘major obstacle’ until the ‘conversation about corruption in Ukraine’ is resolved. Giuliani alleged ‘compelling’ evidence of criminal misdeeds by Biden, but gave no specifics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In other words,” she explained. “The Trump-Giuliani team is still using ‘corruption’ as euphemism for ‘investigating Biden.’ Moreover, in the absence of Trump telling Giuliani to knock it off, one must conclude that Trump has fully authorized this approach. Trump is still soliciting, through his attorney, foreigners to meddle in our election in violation of campaign finance rules that prohibit solicitation or receipt of anything of ‘value’ from foreign nationals.”

“Trump’s brazenness should not be surprising. He sees no separation between his personal, partisan interests and interests of the United States. He is willing, eager even, to enlist help of corrupt actors, thereby heightening the corruption problem he claims to be oh so very concerned about rooting out,” she writes, before taking a shot at Republicans who hold the key to Trump’s impeachment — but are also looking the other way.

“Republicans’ refusal to recognize the ongoing threat to national security posed by this president is among their most grievous and unpardonable sins. They are no more loyal to the United States than Trump is, who we now know cannot refrain from further endangering national security even as he faces impeachment. ‘Lock her up!’ turns out to be the best example of Trump’s predilection for projection,” she concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here.