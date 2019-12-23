Giuliani denies being anti-Semitic after uncorking bonkers Soros conspiracy theory: ‘I’m more of a Jew than he is!’

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani recently went completely off the rails during an interview with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi in which he drank Bloody Marys and bashed the federal officials who are investigating him for potential criminal wrongdoing.
During his interview with Nuzzi, the former New York mayor uncorked a wild conspiracy theory about billionaire George Soros in which he claimed that Soros “controlled” former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and then claimed that Soros is “employing FBI agents” who are apparently out to get President Donald Trump.
Nuzzi told Giuliani that this theory sounded insane, but Giuliani insisted that it wasn’t.
“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” he said. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.”
Read the entire interview at this link.
