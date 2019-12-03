Impeachment report highlights Fox News Sean Hannity’s role in amplifying bogus attacks on Marie Yovanovitch

The House Intelligence Committee report detailed Fox News host Sean Hannity’s role in trying to bring down former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

“The attacks against Ambassador Yovanovitch were amplified by prominent, close allies of President Trump, including Mr. Giuliani and his associates, Sean Hannity, and Donald Trump Jr. President Trump tweeted the smears himself just a month before he recalled the Ambassador from Ukraine,” the report says on page 16. “In the face of attacks driven by Mr. Lutsenko and the President’s allies, Ambassador Yovanovitch and other senior State Department officials asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to issue a statement of support for her and for the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. The Secretary declined, fearing that President Trump might publicly undermine those efforts, possibly through a tweet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There was already evidence that the State Department consulted Hannity on what should be done with Yovanovitch.

Foreign service officer David Hale testified under oath that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Hannity after Yovanovitch was removed and demanded that the Fox News host back up his allegations.

On page 45 of the Intelligence Committee report, it cites a “brief 36-second call” with Hannity after 7 p.m. EST on April 25.

“On the night of April 25, President Trump called into Mr. Hannity’s prime time Fox News show. In response to a question about Mr. Solomon’s recent publication, President Trump,” the report continued.

“It sounds like big stuff. It sounds very interesting with Ukraine,” said Trump on Hannity’s show. “I just spoke to the new president a little while ago, two days ago, and congratulated him on an incredible race. Incredible run. A big surprise victory. That’s 75 percent of the vote. But that sounds like big, big stuff. I’m not surprised.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As early as November, it became clear that Hannity was “knee-deep” in the Ukraine scandal, one commentator described it. The report confirmed that on Tuesday. Hannity denied having anything to do with Ukraine.

Read the excerpts of the report below:

ADVERTISEMENT