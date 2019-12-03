Quantcast
Connect with us

Impeachment report highlights Fox News Sean Hannity’s role in amplifying bogus attacks on Marie Yovanovitch

Published

2 hours ago

on

The House Intelligence Committee report detailed Fox News host Sean Hannity’s role in trying to bring down former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

“The attacks against Ambassador Yovanovitch were amplified by prominent, close allies of President Trump, including Mr. Giuliani and his associates, Sean Hannity, and Donald Trump Jr. President Trump tweeted the smears himself just a month before he recalled the Ambassador from Ukraine,” the report says on page 16. “In the face of attacks driven by Mr. Lutsenko and the President’s allies, Ambassador Yovanovitch and other senior State Department officials asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to issue a statement of support for her and for the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. The Secretary declined, fearing that President Trump might publicly undermine those efforts, possibly through a tweet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There was already evidence that the State Department consulted Hannity on what should be done with Yovanovitch.

Foreign service officer David Hale testified under oath that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Hannity after Yovanovitch was removed and demanded that the Fox News host back up his allegations.

On page 45 of the Intelligence Committee report, it cites a “brief 36-second call” with Hannity after 7 p.m. EST on April 25.

“On the night of April 25, President Trump called into Mr. Hannity’s prime time Fox News show. In response to a question about Mr. Solomon’s recent publication, President Trump,” the report continued.

“It sounds like big stuff. It sounds very interesting with Ukraine,” said Trump on Hannity’s show. “I just spoke to the new president a little while ago, two days ago, and congratulated him on an incredible race. Incredible run. A big surprise victory. That’s 75 percent of the vote. But that sounds like big, big stuff. I’m not surprised.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As early as November, it became clear that Hannity was “knee-deep” in the Ukraine scandal, one commentator described it. The report confirmed that on Tuesday. Hannity denied having anything to do with Ukraine.

Read the excerpts of the report below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani opened Trump up to a racketeering investigation with his ‘organized crime scheme’: Ex-FBI official

Published

1 min ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

When Rudy Giuliani served as the United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York, he pioneered the use of a federal anti-racketeering law to go after the mafia. But now, that same law may be used to go after Giuliani and his associates.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act was passed by Congress to as a mechanism for prosecutors to go after people who order crimes as part of a criminal syndicate, but do not necessarily carry out the crimes themselves.

Federal obstruction of justice, bribery, fraud, embezzlement and money laundering can each count as two of the necessary predicate offenses allowing a RICO case, as can violations of state laws against bribery and extortion.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Even Lindsey Graham refuses to buy into Trump’s Ukraine conspiracy theories: ‘Russia interfered’

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

While Sens. Ron Johnson, John Kennedy and other GOP leaders have decided that Ukraine is to blame for 2016 election meddling, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is refusing to play into the conspiracy theory.

Speaking with a group of reporters, including Mediaite, at the Capitol Tuesday, Graham said “It was the Russians. I’m 1,000 percent confident that the hack of the DNC was by Russian operatives, no one else."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Crazy video of a North Carolina politician attempting to pull rank on a cop during corn dog incident

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Authorities in South Carolina on Tuesday released body camera footage of a North Carolina politician shouting at a police officer.

The video showed a Concord, North Carolina politician shouting at a police officer in South Carolina -- who remained remarkably calm during the interaction.

“I am the f*cking mayor pro tem of the city of Concord," King shouted.

“I don’t care," the officer replied.

But King continued in the stop, which somehow involved a corn dog.

“You are f*cking out of line, I have done nothing to you and I have just gotten a corn dog and you can kiss my a**," King said.

Continue Reading
 
 