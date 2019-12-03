Quantcast
Morning Joe goes scorched earth on ‘lying’ Bill Barr for dismissing IG report that didn’t back Trump’s conspiracy claims

Published

1 min ago

on

The entire panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” jumped all over Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday morning after it was reported that he does not agree with a central conclusion of the forthcoming report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz about the Russia investigation.

After host Mika Brezinki detailed statement made by the Trump appointee — who appears to be acting as Trump’s personal lawyer — c-host Joe Scarborough called out the AG.

“This is an attorney general, though, who misrepresented the [special counsel Bob] Mueller report weeks before it was released because he wanted to spin it most favorably for the president of the United States and he did so in a way that even Robert Mueller believed twisted the words from the proper context,” Scarborough explained. “This is also an attorney general who lied, committed perjury in front of congressional committees — for some reason they haven’t decided to bring him up on charges for that. And here, as Matt Miller said, if these reports are accurate, here’s an attorney general who actually is attacking an inspector general for not being critical enough of his own agencies.”

“Again, you have Donald Trump, you have Vladimir Putin, and you have William Barr, now pretty maids all in a row, lined up wanting to disparage U.S. intel agencies at all costs,” he concluded.

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Another Trump defense implodes

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

There’s a myth going around that says goldfish only have memories lasting around three seconds. The myth was busted long ago, with studies showing goldfish memories last closer to five months. But as we observe Donald Trump’s defense strategy against impeachment, he appears to believe his supporters possess even shorter memories than the mythical fish.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading

‘The president just acted like a clown’: Morning Joe rips Trump’s bonkers early morning London press conference

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough was all over a 50+ minute press conference Donald Trump held in London early Tuesday morning as most of America was still asleep, saying the president just embarrassed the U.S. again.

The president talked about his impeachment to the international press assembled to cover the NATO conference and rambled about unnamed "legal experts" backing him before attacking the Democrats.

Continue Reading
 

My darkest nightmare about Trump from 2016 is coming true — it’s worse than I feared

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

When Donald Trump was running his horrifying 2016 campaign for president, it was still quite difficult to imagine what an administration with the bloviating reality TV star at its helm would look like. But in one of the darkest articles I wrote at the time imagining a scenario for his potential presidency from the vantage of March 2016 — when I and many others still assumed a “President Trump” was an unlikely possibility — I foreshadowed a series of events disturbingly similar to those playing out in 2019.

In an article for Patch, I reacted to former General and Director of the CIA Michael Harden’s contention that if a President Trump acted on an idea that the candidate had been proposing — targeting the families of terrorists — the military would be obligated to disobey him.

Continue Reading
 
 