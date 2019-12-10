Morning Joe panel scorches Barr investigator Durham as a ‘PR hack for a failed reality TV show host’

After Barr misrepresented facts in what is now known as the “Horowitz Report,” Durham also undercut it by saying his own brief investigation — to date, — shows a different set of facts.
ADVERTISEMENT
With legal experts saying Durham’s comments were a breach of Justice Department protocols during an ongoing investigation, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and his panel rained hell down on the U.S. Attorney and AG Barr.
“Donald Trump asked several years ago, where’s my Roy Cohen?” host Scarborough raged. “Well, he found him.”
“It’s incredible, you have the attorney general of the United States and a hand-picked prosecutor not acting as legal guardians of our Constitution, legal conservators,” he continued. “You actually have them acting as basically a latter-day Scaramucci or a latter-day Sarah Huckabee Sanders where they aren’t officers of the court. When you put out a press release like that, you’re nothing more than a hack, you’re a PR hack for a failed reality TV show host whose branding exercise went horribly wrong and got him elected president of the United States.”
“But that’s what Durham chose to do yesterday, there was no legal reason for him to put out any statement after an inspector general’s report other than because he’s now a PR hack for a failed reality TV show host,” he added.
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
Donald Trump snarled at his own FBI director on Tuesday morning after the law enforcement official backed the so-called "Horowitz report" -- breaking ranks with the president and Attorney General Bill Barr.
Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote: "I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!"
Democrats have called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's hypocrisy on a stalled legislative agenda.
The Kentucky Republican accuses the Democratic minority of holding up legislation and failing to do their jobs as the House conducts impeachment hearings, and taunted them to help him pass GOP-backed bills, reported Newsweek.
We’re a few weeks from the end of 2019 and Congress is feeling the impact from months of Democrat heel-dragging. The impeachment obsession has brought us into December with core, routine governing duties still unfulfilled. It is past time to get serious and pass these key bills.