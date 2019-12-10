Quantcast
Morning Joe panel scorches Barr investigator Durham as a ‘PR hack for a failed reality TV show host’

An extensive segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday morning discussing Attorney General Bill Barr dismissing his own department’s inspector general report showing no “Deep State” conspiracy against Donald Trump, turned to Barr’s hand-selected investigator John Durham’s intrusive statement late in the day.

After Barr misrepresented facts in what is now known as the “Horowitz Report,” Durham also undercut it by saying his own brief investigation — to date, — shows a different set of facts.

With legal experts saying Durham’s comments were a breach of Justice Department protocols during an ongoing investigation, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and his panel rained hell down on the U.S. Attorney and AG Barr.

“Donald Trump asked several years ago, where’s my Roy Cohen?” host Scarborough raged. “Well, he found him.”

“It’s incredible, you have the attorney general of the United States and a hand-picked prosecutor not acting as legal guardians of our Constitution, legal conservators,” he continued. “You actually have them acting as basically a latter-day Scaramucci or a latter-day Sarah Huckabee Sanders where they aren’t officers of the court. When you put out a press release like that, you’re nothing more than a hack, you’re a PR hack for a failed reality TV show host whose branding exercise went horribly wrong and got him elected president of the United States.”

“But that’s what Durham chose to do yesterday, there was no legal reason for him to put out any statement after an inspector general’s report other than because he’s now a PR hack for a failed reality TV show host,” he added.

