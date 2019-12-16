Quantcast
Connect with us

Reagan’s FBI director slams Trump and Bill Barr in scathing op-ed

Published

10 mins ago

on

In a blunt-talking op-ed for the New York Times, former FBI Director William Webster took Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr to task for their attempts to destroy the department in order to save the president from impeachment.

Webster, who is the person to head both the FBI and the CIA, claimed he has never seen an American president lead such a destructive campaign in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In my nearly 96 years, I have seen our country rise above extraordinary challenges — the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, segregation, assassinations, the resignation of a president and 9/11, to name just a few,” he wrote. “I am deeply disturbed by the assertion of President Trump that our ‘current director’ — as he refers to the man he selected for the job of running the F.B.I. — cannot fix what the president calls a broken agency.”

“Over my nine-plus years as F.B.I. director, I reported to four honorable attorneys general. Each clearly understood the importance of the rule of law in our democracy and the critical role the F.B.I. plays in the enforcement of our laws,” Webster explained. “As F.B.I. director, I served two presidents, one a Democrat, Jimmy Carter, who selected me in part because I was a Republican, and one a Republican, Ronald Reagan, whom I revered. Both of these presidents so respected the bureau’s independence that they went out of their way not to interfere with or sway our activities. I never once felt political pressure.”

“I know firsthand the professionalism of the men and women of the F.B.I. The aspersions cast upon them by the president and my longtime friend, Attorney General William P. Barr, are troubling in the extreme. Calling F.B.I. professionals ‘scum,”’ as the president did, is a slur against people who risk their lives to keep us safe,” he wrote. “Mr. Barr’s charges of bias within the F.B.I., made without providing any evidence and in direct dispute of the findings of the nonpartisan inspector general, risk inflicting enduring damage on this critically important institution.”

Webster continued to single out Barr, writing, “The country can ill afford to have a chief law enforcement officer dispute the Justice Department’s own independent inspector general’s report and claim that an F.B.I. investigation was based on “a completely bogus narrative.” In fact, the report conclusively found that the evidence to initiate the Russia investigation was unassailable,” before turning to former U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani who has been operating as Trump’s personal attorney.

“I’m profoundly disappointed in another longtime, respected friend, Rudy Giuliani, who had spent his life defending our people from those who would do us harm,” he wrote before adding, “His activities of late concerning Ukraine have, at a minimum, failed the smell test of propriety.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Webster all three men — Trump, Barr and Giuliani — are damaging not only the Justice Department, but the country.

“This difficult moment demands the restoration of the proper place of the Department of Justice and the F.B.I. as bulwarks of law and order in America. This is not about politics. This is about the rule of law. Republicans and Democrats alike should defend it above all else,” he concluded.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Reagan-era FBI director drops the hammer on Trump and Bill Barr for working together to trash agency

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

In a blunt-talking op-ed for the New York Times, former FBI Director William Webster took Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr to task for their attempts to destroy the department in order to save the president from impeachment.

Webster, who is the person to head both the FBI and the CIA, claimed he has never seen an American president lead such a destructive campaign in his life.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Economic woes in Rust Belt states threaten Trump’s 2020 chances — and it’s predicted to get worse

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

Job growth has slowed sharply in states President Donald Trump won in 2016 -- and needs to win re-election next year.

States that depend heavily on manufacturing and agriculture have been hit hard by Trump's trade war, and tariffs have driven up prices on imported parts and materials while also reducing demand for American products overseas, reported the New York Times.

Trump promised to bring jobs back to Rust Belt states, but growth has dramatically slowed down in recent months in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump gives excuse for skipping 2020 debates: ‘Commission is stacked with Trump haters!’

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump admitted on Monday that he was really considering skipping any debates in 2020 between himself and his eventual Democratic opponent.

In a tweet, the president claimed that he would love to debate the Democratic nominee next year but whined that the debates commission was supposedly "unfair" to him.

"The so-called Commission on Presidential Debates is stacked with Trump Haters & Never Trumpers," the president complained. "3 years ago they were forced to publicly apologize for modulating my microphone in the first debate against Crooked Hillary."

Trump then went on to propose alternatives that would presumably stack the deck more in his favor.

Continue Reading
 
 