Rep. Jeff Van Drew is now ‘reevaluating’ his life after switching from Democrat to Republican

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ) said that he’s switching parties to the GOP amid conflicts over the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Now it seems the split with his party is more about his personal life than the president.

“I’m reevaluating my life and my thoughts,” Van Drew told Philadelphia Inquirer national political reporter Jonathan Tamari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Van Drew reportedly told Tamari that there will be a time for him to say more, but he had to vote and scurried away behind doors. Van Drew didn’t show up for his first votes this morning.

Van Drew just now declined to comment on a party switch.

“I’m reevaluating my life and my thoughts”

Says there will be a time to say more as he stepped into a House vote — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) December 17, 2019

Van Drew was spotted on the GOP side of the House in the last vote.

Jeff Van Drew was spotted on the GOP side of the House floor at the last vote. per @byrdinator Van Drew was seen chatting with several Republican members. He introduced himself/shook hands with other GOP members as they came to talk to him with a couple patting him on the back — Clare Foran (@ckmarie) December 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during her weekly press conference that she isn’t “whipping” votes on impeachment and all members should vote their conscious and their district. There are a slate of other Democrats that have not indicated whether they will support impeachment in the vote, however, Van Drew is the only one who announced he would leave the party over it.

Van Drew has only been in office since 2019. He beat his Republican opponent 52.3 percent to 45.9 percent. The district supported Trump over former Secretary Hillary Clinton by 4.6 percent in 2016. However, former President Barack Obama won the district by 8.1 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Political science Professor Brigid Callahan Harrison is the first Democrat to announce that she will run against Van Drew as a Democrat.